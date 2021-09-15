City Hall: A small budget adjustment to help downtown businesses deal with a vexing problem

Mostly, he said, he’s mad at the city for not providing a public bathroom for people who then use the one in his business. He’s appealed to the city and gotten little response.

“I’m nothing but empathetic toward people who have nowhere to go,” he said, but they also drive away business.

Shriner hadn’t met the part-time outreach worker, but he has talked to Ward, who’s tried to help, he said.

Ward said she got calls from Shriner and other downtown business owners and wanted to find a way to help both the businesses and people in need, and reduce the pressure on police to respond.

Ogden said issues involving the homeless population change, and his organization — and a committee of the Lincoln Homeless Coalition that includes downtown business owners — also work well with police, who respond when necessary.

But often the issue doesn't involve a crime.

Pat Leach, director of Lincoln City Libraries, said outreach workers can respond quickly, they know their clientele and what’s happening in the community and what might be affecting them, and can help her employees solve problems when they arise.

Hansen said the core issue in outreach work is relationships.