City Hall: A quilt to show Lincolnites the diverse submissions for new city flag

In September, Johnson reported a spike of 12 cases, which within weeks had risen to 59. Today, the positive case count is about 80, or close to 15% of the jail population.

Televising County Board staff meetings

Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte sent a letter to the Lancaster County Board encouraging them to begin televising their weekly staff meetings held Thursday morning, something he said would be easy since they’ve moved to the City Council chambers to allow for better social distancing.

The weekly County Board meetings have always been broadcast, but the staff meetings -- where much of the discussion on issues happens -- have traditionally not been broadcast, though they are public meetings.

Nolte, who has been clerk since 2006 but is not running for reelection this year, suggested to board members televising the staff meetings would be convenient because the technology is in place in the chambers.

Deb Schorr, chair of the County Board, said commissioners got Nolte’s letter but haven’t had a chance to formally discuss it yet, which could happen at this Thursday’s staff meeting.