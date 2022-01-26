City Hall: A quilt to show Lincolnites the diverse submissions for new city flag

On Monday, Lincoln got a new flag. Today, it has a new quilt.
Members of a committee that picked finalists for ReFlag Lincoln pored over more than 190 submissions for the city’s new flag, and were enamored of a graphic created by The Oregonian, which made a collage — or quilt — of many of the designs submitted for a new Oregon state flag.
So the contest sponsors created a similar graphic -- or "quilt" -- showing off many of the diverse designs submitted. In the center is a larger patch with Ed Mejia’s winning design.
They aren’t sure exactly what to do with the artwork, said Mairead Safranek, a ReFlag committee member and part of the Lincoln Young Professionals, but they may put it on a large screen during a celebration on Feb. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A few interesting notes about those designs: 86 included some kind of star, 32 featured the state Capitol or the sower; seven used Abraham Lincoln’s likeness and four included birds (three owls and a thunderbird), and about a dozen included some reference to the university or Husker football.
The organizations sponsoring the contest raised money to replace all the old city flags with the new one. And a version of the design adorns the city's Twitter profile.
Social distancing at the City Council
It’s déjà vu all over again in the City Council chambers.
Welcome back to 2020, when COVID-19 cases are soaring, public health officials are worried about hospital capacity, the city has a mask mandate and public meetings are a little less crowded.
Based on advice, Lincoln and Lancaster County officials are once again following distancing protocols in the City Council chambers.
That means council members sit with one seat between them and audience seating is taped off to mark 6-foot spacing as much as possible.
To that end, main doors of the council chamber were locked Monday and a sign-up sheet for speakers was set up in front of it, so city officials could control the number of people in the chamber at one time.
A large-screen television is once again set up for those waiting to speak, so the public can watch the proceedings from outside the chamber -- a feature that will become permanent.
Kerin Peterson, administrator for the Public Building Commission, said the group decided to purchase a large flat-screen television to provide better access and increase transparency for the public.
From now on, people can wait outside the chamber, where they can talk while monitoring when the agenda item they’ve come to testify about comes up.
One difference from 2020: Those hallways aren’t full of people waiting to register their complaints about the mask mandate.
COVID testing in jail
Lancaster County Corrections officials have begun COVID testing all people booked into jail who will be moving into the general population.
About two weeks ago, they began testing everyone who doesn’t bond out within 24 hours, using rapid tests from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said Corrections Director Brad Johnson.
Typically, 30%-35% of those arrested can post pre-arraignment bonds and are released within 24 hours. Those who can't go into a reception area and are tested, and once they’re classified and put in a housing unit, they’re tested again, Johnson said.
Previously, jail officials housed inmates in small cohorts for 10-14 days, so if they began showing symptoms, they would expose only a small group of people. The daily jail population has grown to the point that system was difficult to manage, Johnson said.
He estimates the jail will use about 1,000 rapid tests a month. Now, they’re using rapid tests the Health Department is getting from the state, but has a bid for 12,000 tests in case they need to purchase some, Johnson said.
In September, Johnson reported a spike of 12 cases, which within weeks had risen to 59. Today, the positive case count is about 80, or close to 15% of the jail population.
Televising County Board staff meetings
Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte sent a letter to the Lancaster County Board encouraging them to begin televising their weekly staff meetings held Thursday morning, something he said would be easy since they’ve moved to the City Council chambers to allow for better social distancing.
The weekly County Board meetings have always been broadcast, but the staff meetings -- where much of the discussion on issues happens -- have traditionally not been broadcast, though they are public meetings.
Nolte, who has been clerk since 2006 but is not running for reelection this year, suggested to board members televising the staff meetings would be convenient because the technology is in place in the chambers.
Deb Schorr, chair of the County Board, said commissioners got Nolte’s letter but haven’t had a chance to formally discuss it yet, which could happen at this Thursday’s staff meeting.
The staff meetings, she said, are designed to provide commissioners with information from staff to help them make informed, good decisions at their formal meetings. Among the factors they'll have to weigh: Maintaining the informal atmosphere in the adjacent conference room and the cost to televise the staff meetings, which are often considerably longer than the formal meetings.
Nolte noted in a press release about the letter that commissioners get important background information at staff meetings, of particular importance given discussions and decisions on how to spend millions of dollars from the federal pandemic relief act.
It would also allow county department heads and other elected officials to monitor staff meetings without having to be there in person.
“With the advancement of technology and the desire for openness in government, it just makes sense that these important meetings be televised,” he said.
A no vote on elected officials' salaries
Although the Lancaster County Board unanimously accepted a committee’s recommendation for salary increases for elected officials for the next four years, final approval wasn't unanimous.
County Board Chairman Deb Schorr ultimately voted against the recommendations, based on feedback from constituents, many of whom were concerned about a 16.5% increase recommended for county commissioners.
“I received a lot of community comment that it was too much and I listened to that,” she said.
The committee recommended an increase from $50,608 to $58,950 to make the commissioners’ salaries comparable to those in other counties. Historically, commissioners have been reluctant to give themselves raises, which means they’ve fallen farther and farther behind.
Schorr, who is running for reelection this year in a contested race, said ultimately she decided that making up the difference in one year was too much.
