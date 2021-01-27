City Hall: A look back at the early weeks of the south Lincoln train line

The emails and calls concerned about the BNSF trains now barreling down the tracks along Nebraska 2 these days have slowed for Roger Figard.
Leading up to the Jan. 1 reactivation of the Arbor Line, the Railroad Transportation Safety District executive director had routinely fielded calls about the perceived problems brewing on the long-dormant tracks.
But operations have gone well so far, he said.
A coal train has run, as expected, down and back to Nebraska City from Hobson Yard in west Lincoln every day, but it has not been on a predictable or regular schedule, Figard said.
"The time of day has varied all over," he said.
He's not aware of any crashes on the tracks thus far.
But traffic backup complaints have trickled in, he said.
On Twitter, one Lincoln driver told me traffic standstills caused by passing trains on the Arbor Line clogged up even their alternative routes.
But another motorist, Erik Burkhart, tweeted that despite being stuck behind a train at 27th Street and Nebraska 2 around 6:30 p.m. last week, it "wasn't all that bad."
After he saw a backup at the 14th Street train crossing, Jerry Maine emailed the City Council to suggest it consider building bridges over the tracks along the corridor.
On Jan. 7, traffic backed up for a nonexistent train at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road after crews accidentally cut a wire, which triggered the fail-safe crossing arms and warning lights to activate, according to BNSF.
Traffic had backed past Pine Lake Road a mile south, Shámene Dixon wrote in an email to the city.
Jeff Davis of BNSF told Dixon the railroad planned to adopt a change that would prevent this error in the future, but he said the safety measures worked as designed.
Figard plans to meet with the railroad soon as well as talk with local public safety agencies, though he hasn't heard of train-caused delays thus far for first responders.
"So that's good news," he said.
Omaha changes rules to allow virtual testimony permanently
Off and on during the pandemic, Lincoln City Council members have allowed virtual testimony during their hearings.
This week, the Omaha City Council made the remote testimony option a permanent feature at its council meetings, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Testifiers during the regular open public comment forums in Lincoln have called on the City Council to change their rules so people can offer virtual testimony, a way proponents believe allows people uncomfortable with or unable to speak at the meeting to be heard by the council.
Lincoln climate battle: Salt Creek floodplain, finding second water source and carbon emissions eyed as key goals
Lincoln's City Council last allowed virtual testimony during its two December meetings, but few testified by that method compared to council meetings in the summer as the city shaped its budget.
After record snowfall Monday canceled the latest council meeting, council members will next meet Feb. 1.
Councilman James Michael Bowers, who had pushed to include virtual testimony earlier in the pandemic, said he supports expanding comments beyond the Council Chambers.
"I think that people who are elected to office should be accessible," Bowers said.
Fast takes
$484,470 — The cost for two new motor graders approved by the Lancaster County Board. Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said her office seeks to replace graders more frequently to avoid ill-timed breakdowns and save on maintenance costs.
-14% — The variance from projections of Lincoln sales tax collections for the month of November. The city had estimated raking in nearly $6.3 million in sales taxes but actual collections totaled only $5.4 million, the city reported. Still, overall sales tax collections for the current fiscal year remain 9% over projections.
Six — Times I've shoveled in the past two days. Please, Mother Nature, wait awhile before you sprinkle some more snowflakes here.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.