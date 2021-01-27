City Hall: A look back at the early weeks of the south Lincoln train line

Riley Johnson Local government reporter Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln. Follow Riley Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The emails and calls concerned about the BNSF trains now barreling down the tracks along Nebraska 2 these days have slowed for Roger Figard.

Leading up to the Jan. 1 reactivation of the Arbor Line, the Railroad Transportation Safety District executive director had routinely fielded calls about the perceived problems brewing on the long-dormant tracks.

But operations have gone well so far, he said.

A coal train has run, as expected, down and back to Nebraska City from Hobson Yard in west Lincoln every day, but it has not been on a predictable or regular schedule, Figard said.

"The time of day has varied all over," he said.

He's not aware of any crashes on the tracks thus far.

But traffic backup complaints have trickled in, he said.

On Twitter, one Lincoln driver told me traffic standstills caused by passing trains on the Arbor Line clogged up even their alternative routes.

But another motorist, Erik Burkhart, tweeted that despite being stuck behind a train at 27th Street and Nebraska 2 around 6:30 p.m. last week, it "wasn't all that bad."