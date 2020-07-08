City Hall: A Lincoln 'Landlord of the Year' withdraws nomination for prestigious city board after concern

A decorated community member and former Lincoln Landlord of the Year withdrew his nomination to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Pablo Cervantes, who works for Lincoln Public Schools and owns a repair maintenance business, also owns Casa Property Management with his wife, Katie Cervantes.
And in the past week, his family's company became the focal point of criticism over Cervantes' nomination by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
When she announced her pick June 25, the mayor praised Cervantes as a leader dedicated to creating opportunities to help others succeed and the city thrive.
The nine-member commission is a key group weighing development and planning decisions in the city and county.
If confirmed, Cervantes would have filled the open seat vacated by Shams Al-Badry, who moved out of state, until 2025.
The mayor first appointed Cervantes last year to serve on the committee overseeing how the city spent the new sales tax for street improvements.
Cervantes serves on several boards, including the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees, the Woods Charitable Fund and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization.
But last week, several people called on the City Council to oppose his nomination because Casa Property Management continued to evict people during the pandemic.
"It's really shocking to me that the mayor would appoint someone who has decided to proceed with evictions during the pandemic and the governor's moratorium," community organizer Isabel Salas told the City Council at its June 29 meeting.
Cervantes' nomination was set to be considered by the Lancaster County Board on Tuesday and by the City Council next week.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Cervantes told the Journal Star he asked to withdraw because of a personal matter and declined to comment further.
He said he was not aware of opposition to his nomination or specific criticism over the eviction practices of his company in the past several months.
"Anything that we have done is always under the guidance of a lawyer," said Cervantes, whom the Lincoln Homeless Coalition named Landlord of the Year in 2016. "We just follow the law."
In a statement to the Journal Star later Tuesday, Katie Cervantes responded to some of the criticism and said Casa Property Management has granted multiple pandemic-related requests to accommodate tenants, delay rent payments and allow special payment plans.
The company, which oversees hundreds of units, only carried out evictions during the moratorium months of March through May in cases where the tenant couldn't demonstrate hardship directly tied to the pandemic and at properties owned by other investors where Casa had a fiduciary responsibility to evict, she said.
Casa did not evict anyone living on properties owned by her and her husband during the moratorium, she said.
"Although the deferred eviction period has passed, today Casa proactively continues to work with tenants who may be directly affected by the COVID-related exemptions, to create special payment agreements and waive late fees," she said.
In a news release Tuesday, Gaylor Baird said she would honor Cervantes' request to withdraw.
“I appreciate Pablo considering service to our community on the commission and understand that plans and circumstances sometimes change,” Gaylor Baird said. “I will offer another nominee in the coming weeks.”
A pandemic DMV experience
It looked worse than it was.
End of the month’s tomorrow. This is the line at the DMV/Treasurer’s Office 20 minutes after opening. #LNK pic.twitter.com/vHIcxu0Pcl— Riley Johnson (@LJSRileyJohnson) June 29, 2020
Those six words describe my recent trip to renew my motor vehicle registration on a Monday morning in late June.
Shortly after the 625 N. 46th St. office opened at 7:30 a.m., the socially distanced line to get into the lobby snaked across the parking lot toward the nearby Election Commissioner's Office.
But it seemed to be a quicker path to fulfilling my civic duty than sitting in my car in another line that trailed out onto 46th Street for the one drive-thru window.
I walked into the line and got out with my updated registration and new tags in just less than 40 minutes.
Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver said the average wait to get inside was typically about 15 minutes.
Once I got inside the office, the lines moved quickly, with staff at about a dozen counters processing paperwork.
After reopening June 15, the three Lancaster County Treasurer's Office locations have been steadily busy, Garver said.
Morning lines typically move a little slower, and Mondays and Fridays seem to see more foot traffic, she said.
Afternoons are often the best bet for the shortest lines, she said.
Early in the pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts indefinitely waived the requirement for people to renew their registration.
Last week, the governor said he would rescind that executive order and everyone whose registration was due after March 1 must renew by Aug. 31.
That's likely to get folks who didn't already renew online, by mail or in-person — like this forgetful reporter — into gear.
Garver expects July also will be a busy month, bringing socially distanced lines to the County-City Building, when people come to pay their property taxes.
No matter where, Garver encourages everyone coming to one of the offices to wear a mask, for her employees' sake.
Masks are available for those who don't have one.
"We’re trying to do our best to keep everybody healthy," Garver said.
Fast takes
More than 4,000 — Riders who used the city's on-demand van service, VanLNK, since it launched April 20. More than 3,000 of those were Handi-Van riders, and the remainder were residents seeking to use the vans in lieu of a bus, according to StarTran. Previously, Handi-Van users had to schedule their rides in advance. The para-transit riders get scheduled first.
$15,000 — The amount available to help local members of the LGBTQ community with emergency funds for assistance paying rent, utilities or medication if they're in financial crisis because of COVID-19. OutNebraska and Community Action Partnership Lancaster and Saunders Counties are administering the program, funded through donors and the Lincoln Community Foundation. Eligible recipients should self-identify on the LGBTQ spectrum, be experiencing financial crisis because of COVID-19, and have a current income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. That is approximately $1,600 per month for an individual, or $3,300 per month for a family of four. For more info, email Abbi Swatsworth at abbi@outnebraska.org, Sarah Fentress at sfentress@communityactionatwork.org, or call 402-875-9356.
