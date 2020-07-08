City Hall: A Lincoln 'Landlord of the Year' withdraws nomination for prestigious city board after concern

"It's really shocking to me that the mayor would appoint someone who has decided to proceed with evictions during the pandemic and the governor's moratorium," community organizer Isabel Salas told the City Council at its June 29 meeting.

Cervantes' nomination was set to be considered by the Lancaster County Board on Tuesday and by the City Council next week.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Cervantes told the Journal Star he asked to withdraw because of a personal matter and declined to comment further.

He said he was not aware of opposition to his nomination or specific criticism over the eviction practices of his company in the past several months.

"Anything that we have done is always under the guidance of a lawyer," said Cervantes, whom the Lincoln Homeless Coalition named Landlord of the Year in 2016. "We just follow the law."

In a statement to the Journal Star later Tuesday, Katie Cervantes responded to some of the criticism and said Casa Property Management has granted multiple pandemic-related requests to accommodate tenants, delay rent payments and allow special payment plans.