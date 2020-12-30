City Hall: 21 questions for 2021 in Lincoln

* Will the lingering pandemic make it more difficult for new candidates for the Lincoln City Council to win votes in the spring elections? And will Republicans running for council fare any better than they did in 2019 when they lost the mayoral race and won only one of the four seats up for election?

* How will small businesses and their workers fare in the new year as many struggled to hang on through the first nine months of the pandemic?

* The onset of the pandemic in 2020 endangered some city quality-of-life services like library hours and parks funding, which city officials ultimately spared from cuts. How will city finances shake out in 2021? And will Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the City Council be able to stave off cuts to popular programs? Will they face further calls to cut police funding like Black Lives Matter activists made last summer?

* With housing affordability remaining a key issue in the city, what new measures will the city and its private industry partners launch to expand the quantity of new housing and increase the quality of existing housing to residents?