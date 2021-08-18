City Hall: $15M in federal relief offers 'historic' opportunity to Lincoln human service agencies hit hard by pandemic

City and county leaders have pulled together a committee to review the applications and will offer assistance to agencies, including a workshop on requirements surrounding federal funding, Hoyle said.

Because this is one-time money, Hoyle said, agencies will be encouraged to look at ways to add space or make other upgrades such as updating ventilation systems, she said.

County Commissioner Sean Flowerday said officials hope to allocate $12 million yet this year, keeping $3 million for emergencies next year.

Schooling the e-scooter boundaries

Electric scooter riders may soon be able to scoot through the Telegraph District and an expanded area to the south where many University of Nebraska-Lincoln and downtown workers live.

The City Council will vote next week on whether to extend the city’s pilot program, which was supposed to end Aug. 31, to the end of the calendar year.

In addition to extending the time frame, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials want to expand the boundaries for riders. It is now limited to the downtown area and specifically excludes the UNL campus and state Capitol.