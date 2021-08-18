City Hall: $15M in federal relief offers 'historic' opportunity to Lincoln human service agencies hit hard by pandemic

City and Lancaster County officials were throwing around words such as "historic" and "transformational" Tuesday afternoon.
Here’s why: $15 million in grant money now available to city and county human services agencies, courtesy of the coronavirus relief package passed after President Biden took office. Compare that to the roughly $2.1 million the city and county joint budget committee allocated in the last year.
That’s a roughly 614% increase and a once-in-a-lifetime chance for nonprofits seeking assistance from the committee that doles out grants from a combined pot of city and county funds.
“This is a huge opportunity,” said Sara Hoyle, Lancaster County Human Services director.
The largesse — much-needed largesse, according to those officials — is part of $108 million ($62 million to the county and $46 million to the city) the federal stimulus plan provided to the two governmental subdivisions to help in addressing the economic impact of the pandemic.
The city and county worked together to decide how to distribute the money, with $21 million targeted to help Lancaster County’s human services agencies.
Of that amount, $6 million will be set aside to help address needed crisis services for young people.
Case in point, a statistic from County Commissioner Deb Schorr: The Nebraska Family Helpline reported a 74% increase in calls during the pandemic, many of those requesting mental health support.
Planning is still underway, but the goal is to fill a longtime gap for young people whose mental health needs don’t rise to the level of emergency placement in Bryan Health's crisis center, but exceed the services available at emergency shelters, Hoyle said. That includes young people in the juvenile detention center waiting for an opening at a treatment facility.
Officials envision a family treatment center, a place for young people and their parents to get help, Hoyle said.
The remaining $15 million will be available for human service agencies, with a focus on those that serve families’ basic needs such as food stability, violence prevention, mental health needs and equity.
In the last year, the joint budget committee's $2.1 million helped fund 27 agencies — everything from the Asian Community and Cultural Center to the People’s City Mission to Nebraska Appleseed.
Those agencies took a 40% hit in revenue during the pandemic, despite relief that included $1.2 million in assistance from an emergency fund through the Lincoln Community Foundation.
This will help.
Officials announced Tuesday that the grant process was beginning, with information at www.lancaster.ne.gov/1278/ARPA-Funding.
City and county leaders have pulled together a committee to review the applications and will offer assistance to agencies, including a workshop on requirements surrounding federal funding, Hoyle said.
Because this is one-time money, Hoyle said, agencies will be encouraged to look at ways to add space or make other upgrades such as updating ventilation systems, she said.
County Commissioner Sean Flowerday said officials hope to allocate $12 million yet this year, keeping $3 million for emergencies next year.
Schooling the e-scooter boundaries
Electric scooter riders may soon be able to scoot through the Telegraph District and an expanded area to the south where many University of Nebraska-Lincoln and downtown workers live.
The City Council will vote next week on whether to extend the city’s pilot program, which was supposed to end Aug. 31, to the end of the calendar year.
In addition to extending the time frame, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials want to expand the boundaries for riders. It is now limited to the downtown area and specifically excludes the UNL campus and state Capitol.
The new area would include the Telegraph District east of downtown, as well as an area farther south to C Street between 11th and 18th streets, and K Street from 16th to Antelope Valley Parkway.
For riders who venture too far, geo-fencing will turn off motors on scooters.
Planning for a bigger Lincoln
Two years ago the Planning Department kicked off the 10-year update to the comprehensive plan, the document that will guide the city’s priorities for growth through 2050.
It has worked on several assumptions: That the city would add 48,000 households by 2050; that it will add about 7 square miles beyond the growth expected in the 2040 plan; that 25% of the growth would be “infill” in existing neighborhoods and that the general rule would be to add 4 units per square acre to new developments on the edges of town.
The city will continue to grow primarily to the east and south, though there will continue to be small areas of expansion to the northwest and southwest.
And now there's an official release date of Sept. 13 for the draft, followed by several public in-person and virtual meetings, with hopes for final approval by the Planning Commission, City Council and County Board in October.
