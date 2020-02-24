You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City: 750 gallons of wastewater overflowed on street in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

City: 750 gallons of wastewater overflowed on street in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
City logo
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Construction debris blocking a Lincoln sewer line caused 750 gallons of wastewater to overflow from a manhole at Northwest 12th Street and West Cornhusker Highway Sunday, a city news release said Monday.

The overflow occurred in the 2100 block of Northwest 12th Street and flowed south away from the cluster of nearby buildings that are closer to Cornhusker Highway, the release said.

Lincoln Wastewater staff were alerted to the overflow at 3 p.m., and city crews immediately contained it and removed the debris obstructing the line, the release said.

Additional cleanup was to be completed Monday.

The city has not had any reports of wastewater backing up into nearby businesses, a city spokeswoman said. 

An inspection of the area to investigate how the debris entered the pipeline had not been completed as of Monday afternoon.

Campground owners propose updated rules for Lincoln, may look to city's jurisdiction for new site
Housing bill aimed at increasing rental options draws concern from Lincoln neighborhood leaders

 

View Comments
0
2
2
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News