City: 750 gallons of wastewater overflowed on street in Lincoln

Construction debris blocking a Lincoln sewer line caused 750 gallons of wastewater to overflow from a manhole at Northwest 12th Street and West Cornhusker Highway Sunday, a city news release said Monday.

The overflow occurred in the 2100 block of Northwest 12th Street and flowed south away from the cluster of nearby buildings that are closer to Cornhusker Highway, the release said.

Lincoln Wastewater staff were alerted to the overflow at 3 p.m., and city crews immediately contained it and removed the debris obstructing the line, the release said.

Additional cleanup was to be completed Monday.

The city has not had any reports of wastewater backing up into nearby businesses, a city spokeswoman said.

An inspection of the area to investigate how the debris entered the pipeline had not been completed as of Monday afternoon.

