City files injunction asking judge to order Madsen’s closed over health directive violations

Specifically, Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly alleged that Madsen's has negligently, recklessly or intentionally failed to comply with the health order since it went into effect July 20.

He said employees weren't wearing protective face coverings at work. The business isn't requiring 6-foot separations between patrons or patrons to wear face coverings.

Connolly said the city has made efforts short of litigation to educate the owner of the business at 4700 Dudley St., but that they haven't complied.

Closing the business protects the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Lincoln, he said.

Earlier in the day, interim Health Director Pat Lopez told the City Council businesses generally have complied with the directed health measure.

“Our business owners want to be open for business, and we want them to be open for business,” Lopez said.

Contact tracers have linked new cases of COVID-19 to bars in the city, but Lopez wouldn’t say whether those bars included Madsen’s.

Regardless, she said, directed health measures seek to mitigate spread of the virus in the community so there aren’t clusters of new cases emerging in the county.