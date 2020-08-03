You are the owner of this article.
City files injunction asking judge to order Madsen’s closed over health directive violations
editor's pick topical alert top story

City files injunction asking judge to order Madsen’s closed over health directive violations

Madsen's 8.1

General manager Ben Madsen defied an order from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to shut down Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards on Saturday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The City Attorney's Office late Monday afternoon asked a judge to order a Lincoln bowling alley owner to comply with local health directives, requiring employees and patrons to wear masks, or to be ordered closed over violations.

On Saturday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department ordered Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards to close for 24 hours because employees weren’t wearing face coverings, patrons were told masks were optional and patrons weren’t physically distancing.

But owner Benjamin Madsen said he wouldn’t close or comply.

In a video posted to Facebook on Monday morning, Madsen said he met with a constitutional rights attorney and believes he would prevail in court, not just for his business but for all Lincoln businesses.

“They’ve been trying to oppress us, and now it’s our turn to turn the tide and turn the tables on them,” he said.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Lincoln City Attorney's Office filed a complaint for an injunction in Lancaster County District Court.

The attorneys cite state law, as well as a city code, that authorizes the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to order the closure of "any business, office, healthcare facility, school or government agency or department for the purpose of controlling the spread of disease or for any activity related to controlling the spread of disease."

Specifically, Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly alleged that Madsen's has negligently, recklessly or intentionally failed to comply with the health order since it went into effect July 20.

He said employees weren't wearing protective face coverings at work. The business isn't requiring 6-foot separations between patrons or patrons to wear face coverings.

Connolly said the city has made efforts short of litigation to educate the owner of the business at 4700 Dudley St., but that they haven't complied.

Closing the business protects the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Lincoln, he said.

Earlier in the day, interim Health Director Pat Lopez told the City Council businesses generally have complied with the directed health measure.

“Our business owners want to be open for business, and we want them to be open for business,” Lopez said.

Contact tracers have linked new cases of COVID-19 to bars in the city, but Lopez wouldn’t say whether those bars included Madsen’s.

Regardless, she said, directed health measures seek to mitigate spread of the virus in the community so there aren’t clusters of new cases emerging in the county.

Health department staff who typically do restaurant inspections have been following up on complaints about violations of coronavirus restrictions, including surveilling businesses like bars.

The week prior, the health department shutdown Iguana's, Longwell's and the Railyard in downtown Lincoln for 24 hours to gain compliance with the directed health measures.

Surveillance of those businesses following their shutdowns showed bar owners complying, and health department staff didn’t detect any violations, she said.

City and health officials have targeted their enforcement toward business owners in cases where education efforts fail, Lopez said.

“It’s a business owner’s responsibility to control what’s happening in their environment,” she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

