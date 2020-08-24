City fee increases draw ire but Lincoln budget sails through council

Lincoln City Council members signed off on a host of fee increases, including water rates, landfill dumping fees and the permit cost to run a restaurant or build a swimming pool Monday before passing a budget that left the local property tax rate untouched.
Councilman Roy Christensen, the only council member who voted against all the fee hikes, said the increases come as Lincoln residents grapple with lost jobs, cut hours and struggling businesses.
"Increased expenditures by the city is a kick in the teeth to Lincoln citizens who can least afford it," Christensen said before casting his no votes.
Councilwoman Tammy Ward characterized the fee increases as modest.
"If we want to continue to provide good services, this is a creative and innovative way to do this," she said.
The Lincoln Independent Business Association and several residents at a public hearing earlier this month objected to the fee increases as a hidden tax increase.
One woman seated in the chambers Monday held a sign that read "No New Taxes" as the council signed off on a $624 million budget that included $210 million in tax funds.
Following a series of votes approving fee increases, the council voted 6-1 to approve Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's budget, with Christensen casting the lone no vote.
The vote follows an atypical budget year for city officials, who would have passed a two-year spending plan if the city weren't in a pandemic.
Instead, Gaylor Baird proposed a one-year budget earlier this summer because of the economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and how it may disrupt key city funding sources.
Depressed sales tax collections tasked her staff with closing a $12 million budget shortfall, and initially, the first-year mayor proposed closing the gap primarily through budget cuts that included eliminating one day of library service and curtailing park improvements.
But she rerouted discretionary funds to help restore the library and park cuts, along with others, by announcing she would seek gas tax bonds to pay for the road improvements the funds were initially geared toward.
Final property valuations overshot the projections city finance staff used to build the property tax budget and, in turn, will generate $441,000 that the mayor plans to keep in reserve to use on any unexpected budget problems in the upcoming year.
Council members and the mayor prioritized keeping the property tax levy even at just more than 31 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The city receives 16% of a local homeowner's property tax bill, so, for example, the owner of a home valued at $201,600, the average value of a home in Lancaster County, would pay $645 in taxes to the city.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould hailed the budget as a reflection of the community's priorities and said it shows how the city listened to an array of constituent concerns, particularly in policing by approving new officer positions, accelerating implementation of the body camera program and increasing funding for mental health care.
Calls to defund the police dominated open testimony sessions at Council meetings throughout the summer, but Gaylor Baird proposed focusing the budget on meeting demands to help people in distress and also helping grow the city's police force.
"I’m grateful for the participation of so many because we wanted to hear your voices," Raybould said.
Councilman Bennie Shobe said he feels good the council and administration could adjust the budget without cutting a lot of community services, but looking ahead has him feeling leery.
"This is a non-traditional budget, and I'm concerned about what next year will bring," he said.
