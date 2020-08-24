City fee increases draw ire but Lincoln budget sails through council

The vote follows an atypical budget year for city officials, who would have passed a two-year spending plan if the city weren't in a pandemic.

Instead, Gaylor Baird proposed a one-year budget earlier this summer because of the economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and how it may disrupt key city funding sources.

Depressed sales tax collections tasked her staff with closing a $12 million budget shortfall, and initially, the first-year mayor proposed closing the gap primarily through budget cuts that included eliminating one day of library service and curtailing park improvements.

But she rerouted discretionary funds to help restore the library and park cuts, along with others, by announcing she would seek gas tax bonds to pay for the road improvements the funds were initially geared toward.

Final property valuations overshot the projections city finance staff used to build the property tax budget and, in turn, will generate $441,000 that the mayor plans to keep in reserve to use on any unexpected budget problems in the upcoming year.

Council members and the mayor prioritized keeping the property tax levy even at just more than 31 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.