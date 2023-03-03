The upcoming city elections include a crowded City Council race that includes 12 people vying for the four district seats, while Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird faces two challengers in her run for a second term in a contest shaping up to be one of the most expensive in the city’s history.

State Sen. Suzanne Geist, backed by deep-pocketed Republican donors, is challenging Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, as is Stan Parker, a Republican and former Husker who runs the Christian ministry MyBridge.

Members of the Peed family and their company Sandhills Global have donated more than $800,000 to Geist’s campaign, along with $100,000 from U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts.

In elections to the City Council in which just one of the incumbents is running for a second term, northwest Lincoln’s District 4 and southeast Lincoln’s District 2 each have four candidates.

In two of the districts, just two candidates are running, which means they will both advance from the April 4 primary to the May 2 general election.

City elections are nonpartisan, meaning no party labels appear on the ballot and the top two vote-getters in the primary advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation. However, the political parties do recruit and support candidates.

In northeast Lincoln’s District 1 the race is between incumbent James Michael Bowers, a Democrat and social worker, and Taylor Wyatt, a Republican real estate agent who operates a small business with his wife.

Bowers is the only incumbent running for re-election. Wyatt ran against him in 2019, when Bowers won with 52.7% of the vote.

In southwest Lincoln’s District 3, Elina Newman, a registered nonpartisan, and Justin Carlson, a Democrat, will compete for the seat vacated by Jane Raybould when she was elected to the Legislature in November.

Newman, a first-generation immigrant from Azerbaijan who is a pharmacy technician and teaches psychology, ran for an at-large City Council seat in 2021.

Carlson is director of development for the University of Nebraska Foundation and former chairman of the Lancaster County Democrats.

Four candidates are vying for each of the other two district seats. Neither southeast Lincoln’s District 2 councilman, Richard Meginnis, or northwest Lincoln’s District 4 councilwoman, Tammy Ward, are running for a second term.

In District 2, two new candidates threw their names in the ring Friday:

Peter Katt, a Republican, announced his campaign, saying his focus would be on keeping Lincoln affordable by lowering taxes “and keeping our community safe.”

Katt, who served on the Lincoln Board of Education, is a founding member of the investment group INA Group LLC, a principal in several residential land development companies and a partner in several homebuilding companies, he said in a news release.

A lawyer, he was a partner with Pierson, Fitchett, Hunzeker, Blake & Katt from 1989 until 2007 and at Baylor Evnen LLP from 2007 to 2016.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Doane University and his law degree from the University of Nebraska.

He is on the Lincoln Independent Business Association board, and has been President of Interfaith Housing for more than 10 years.

Thien Chu, a Democrat, is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who teaches math and science at Blessed Sacrament School. He said he’s running for many reasons, but top among them is because he wants to see the city provide more funding for education programs for young people and adults.

Two other District 2 candidates previously announced campaign plans: Tom Duden, a Republican and former Lincoln police officer, private investigator and criminal justice teacher; and Bailey Feit, a Democrat and educator who now works for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a STEM pathways coordinator at Lincoln Northeast.

In District 4, three Democrats and one Republican are vying for the northwest Lincoln seat.

Wayne Reinwald, the only Republican running in District 4, is a retired businessman who spent his career in the food and beverage industry.

The Democrats include Brodey Weber, vice president of client relations for Mid American Casing Supply, a locally owned family tire warehouse business in Air Park. He ran against Sen. Mike Hilgers for a seat in the Legislature in 2020.

Maggie Mae Squires, who teaches yoga and works for Medical Solutions, a company that places traveling nurses, is making her third run for City Council after campaigns in 2017 and 2021. She also ran for a seat on the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board in 2014.

The third Democrat running in District 4 is Kay Siebler, an assistant professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a staunch supporter of the Fairness Ordinance. She was among those who tried to get the question on the ballot after the council repealed the ordinance it had passed that expanded protections against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Five candidates have filed for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority, meaning one will be eliminated in April's primary election. The officially nonpartisan race includes three registered Republicans (Chris Hove, Sammy Luci and Chris Stokes) and two Democrats (Vanessa Emlich and Nathan Janulewicz).

The city elections also include races for Lincoln Board of Education seats in three districts. Each district includes two candidates which will advance to the general election.

In District 2, Piyush Srivastav and Emmy Pollen both seek to replace Connie Duncan on the school board. Alaina Brouillette will challenge incumbent Annie Mumgaard in District 4, while Richard Aldag will oppose incumbent Bob Rauner in District 6.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023