City, county purchase largest tract yet for Lincoln's East Beltway project

Since the East Beltway is projected to be longer than the South Beltway, it's likely to cost twice as much as the South Beltway, Dingman said.

Transportation leaders Friday awarded a $352 million construction contract for the South Beltway, even though the lone bid overshot the project's budget.

Hawkins Construction of Omaha will build the 11-mile, four-lane freeway linking Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 on the south side of Lincoln. The state expects construction on an accelerated three-year timeline to begin by May.

Though the East Beltway hasn't been designed and more detailed construction estimates are yet to be determined, Dingman said there's one project certainty.

"The longer we wait to build it, the more expensive it will be," Dingman said.

Only with funding from the state and federal government will the East Beltway be affordable to build, and, right now, neither have made the project a priority, Dingman said.

The city has been saving about $250,000 a year to put toward the project, according to its long-range project plan.

The county had previously dedicated some keno funds to the project, but that funding commitment isn't as reliable, Dingman said.