The city and Lancaster County plan to end their emergency declarations enacted at the height of the pandemic, one of several recent signs of a post-pandemic era.

At upcoming meetings both the City Council and Lancaster County Board will vote to end their emergency declarations — effective May 11 — the same day the federal public health emergency will end.

Local health officials recently have taken other steps that signal the COVID-19 risk has diminished substantially.

At the beginning of April, Bryan Health, Madonna and several other of Nebraska’s largest health systems dropped mask requirements for most areas of their hospitals, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County risk dial moved back to green after 11 straight weeks in low yellow, ending weekly updates on COVID-19 numbers.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said they are planning to end the risk dial in conjunction with the end of the emergency declaration, but the dashboard will remain and will include more information about other respiratory illnesses.

Ending the local health emergency has been fraught with some controversy, with leaders of the Lancaster County Republican Party urging the city and county to end the emergency for the last couple of months. Lancaster County Commissioner Matt Schulte tried to get his colleagues to drop the health emergency in February.

Schulte and others argued there was no longer a need for the emergency declaration and local officials should focus on more important issues. Local officials said they wanted to clarify how the end of the federal public health emergency will affect local governments before ending them.

The state ended its emergency declaration in June. A national emergency also has ended, though the federal public health emergency will continue until May 11.

There have been no health directives in effect for some time, so the end of the local emergency declaration has more to do with money issues.

Lopez told the City Council Monday that all departments have gotten federal reimbursements they're due. One of the reasons she said wanted to hold off ending the declaration was fear the city's ability to get those reimbursements could be affected. The reimbursements were for a variety of expenses, many from early on in the pandemic, including everything from additional staff, protective equipment and other supplies to rentals for clinics, Lopez said.

Health Department officials also hoped to find out more about whether the end of the federal public health emergency would affect the county's ability to get free vaccines, tests and virus treatments.

They still don't know that, Lopez said, but will likely learn more on Monday during a phone call with CDC officials. The Health Department has set aside $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to respond to an uptick in positive cases. It also could be used to buy vaccines and tests, if necessary, because the Health Department plans to continue to offer free vaccines and tests, she said.

The end of the city's emergency declaration also will mean the end of three ordinances the City Council enacted during the pandemic to help businesses and citizens.

They include one intended to keep third-party food delivery services from charging businesses excessive fees; another to keep businesses from charging excessive prices for water, medicines and sanitation supplies; and a third ordinance that made it easier for restaurants to get special designated licenses to have outdoor eating areas.

