City, county officials show how they plan to use more than $100 million in federal relief money

“This plan takes action for those most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” she said.

County Commissioner Deb Schorr said the pandemic highlighted the disparities -- especially in rural areas -- in broadband access and money to improve what will be life-changing for those who need the internet for school, work or entertainment.

The city and county have each gotten half the money so far and will get the remainder sometime next year.

Lancaster County has had a few public discussions about how to use the money and included $20 million in its budget to use for specific projects if necessary. The city’s planning has been done behind the scenes, though they incorporated surveys conducted by the Lancaster County Board and the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

They also considered a number of documents such as the comprehensive plan and the Downtown Lincoln Master Plan.

The biggest single chunk of the money -- $23 million, or more than 20% of the total -- will go to community initiatives begun before the pandemic, such as a music district or additional sports facilities in Lincoln.

Another $22 million will go to workforce development and to assist businesses plus $21 million to support nonprofits.