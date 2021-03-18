City, county officials roll out online form to help distribute nearly $15M in federal rent and utility aid

City and county leaders urged residents Thursday to apply for rent and utility assistance through a new online form created to streamline the local application process to receive federal coronavirus aid.

Landowners and tenants in Lincoln and Lancaster County can visit lincoln.ne.gov/rent to learn about eligibility and fill out an application for aid. More resources are also available at the resident resource page at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those without internet access or who need help filling out an application can call 402-413-2085.

In February, Lincoln received nearly $13.5 million in additional federal dollars to help prevent evictions and utility disconnections because of the pandemic. Lancaster County received about $1.4 million in federal aid — the first funds dedicated to helping tenants outside Lincoln with help paying rent and utility bills.

In the assistance program, payment checks go directly to landlords and can be used to pay off rent and utility debt dating to March 2020.