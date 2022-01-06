City, county employees still required to wear masks, despite end of Lincoln's mask mandate

Then in August — because of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases — face coverings were once again mandated countywide.

The December bulletin also calls for avoiding in-person meetings for employees experiencing symptoms of COVID-19; maintaining 6 feet of distance between co-workers and the public; as well as frequent handwashing.

Asked about the city’s decision to continue to require employees to wear face coverings with the end of the mask mandate, Jennifer Brinkman, chief of staff for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, referred to guidance from Health Department officials when announcing the end of the mandate.

That guidance, she said, urged all businesses and organizations to continue to require masks.

“The City of Lincoln believes it is necessary for individuals to wear masks to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19,” Brinkman said in an email. “And they can do that without a DHM in place.”

The countywide mask mandate, issued by the Health Department, was the only one of its kind in Nebraska over recent months. Ending the mandate just as cases were surging this winter has raised questions as to the timing, and to the involvement of elected officials in the decision.