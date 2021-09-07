City Councilwoman Jane Raybould launches campaign for Legislature

Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould announced Tuesday she will seek the District 28 seat in the Legislature being vacated by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks when she is term-limited out of office at the end of next year.

"My priorities will be funding public education, criminal justice reform, mental health services, environmental resiliency and restoring state aid to cities and counties," Raybould said.

Raybould served on the Lancaster County Board before she was elected to the City Council in 2015. She was re-elected to a four-year term in 2019 to represent District 3 in southwest Lincoln.

In 2018, Raybould was the Democratic nominee for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

She’s the second City Council member to run for a seat in the Legislature in the coming election: Council Chairman James Michael Bowers, who represents District 1 in northeast Lincoln, is running for the District 46 seat now held by Adam Morfeld. Morfeld, who also is being term-limited out of office, is running for Lancaster County attorney.

If one or both City Council members are elected, the mayor would appoint their successors for the remainder of their terms.

Pansing Brooks said she will endorse and support Raybould's election to the Legislature.