City councilman seeks to end conversion therapy in Lincoln, calls practice harmful to LGBTQ+ youth

"Sadly there are some providers in our city who still practice it," said Bowers, a counselor and social worker who is also gay. "We must act to protect our youth from this discredited practice. LGBTQ+ youth do not need to be cured."

Bowers said he knows of only one therapist in Lincoln who performs conversion therapy, but he believes the practice is more prevalent than Lincoln residents may realize.

"As an elected official, it’s my responsibility to work to protect the well being of people in Lincoln, and we have a practice that is occurring in Lincoln that is actively harming children in our city and has no benefit," Bowers said.

Conversion therapy is opposed by the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Counseling Association, which claim efforts to change a child's sexual orientation are not backed by scientific evidence and harm children.

The American Psychiatric Association does not believe same-sex orientation needs to be changed, and efforts to do so pose significant risk of harm because it subjects people to forms of treatment not scientifically validated and undermines self-esteem when sexual orientation fails to change.