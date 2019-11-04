The Lincoln City Council narrowly voted down an attempt to delay construction of the controversial 14th and Old Cheney elevated roundabout project at a meeting Monday.
Councilman Richard Meginnis sought to delay construction until 2024. Rather than spend $19.4 million on the project in the next three years he instead wanted to use the money on street repairs across the city. The project's total cost is projected to be $36 million.
Before the 3-4 vote in favor of the delay, Meginnis thanked the hundreds of people who shared feedback with the council.
"I believe most of the citizens in this town would like to see a delay on this," he said.
Councilmen James Michael Bowers and Roy Christensen joined Meginnis in voting for the delay.
Councilmembers Bennie Shobe, Sändra Washington, Tammy Ward and Jane Raybould voted against the delay.
Ward said it was hard to walk away from the money already invested by the city.
And Washington noted the planning on this project has been extensive.
Meginnis' move was the latest challenge to the project heralded by the former mayoral administration as a way to move peak traffic more efficiently and safely through a major southwest Lincoln hub that handles about 38,000 cars a day.
Meginnis said he thought it would be better to delay the project and keep traffic flowing in southwest Lincoln while the state builds the South Beltway. Construction on the $300 million project is scheduled to start this spring.
City officials have countered that phased, simultaneous construction of both projects can be accomplished without major disruption to drivers.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials also pointed out that the city has already spent $6 million.
Inflation would also drive up the cost if the project was delayed. Cost estimates for the project have risen from $10 million in July 2015, when then-Mayor Chris Beutler picked the design, to $36 million.
Monday's vote marked the first time the council and its four new members along with a new mayoral administration have addressed the project.
This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.