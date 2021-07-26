City Council votes to delay decision on 'habitat-rich' land near Arnold Elementary

Environmental advocates who oppose a blight designation they say will lead to development of about 20 acres of prairie in Air Park that should be protected have a couple more months to make their case to the City Council.

Councilwoman Tammy Ward made a motion Monday to postpone the vote until Sept. 20 to give both sides -- those who want to designate the land as extremely blighted to pave the way for affordable housing and those who say the land’s rich and diverse habitat is part of the Nine-Mile Prairie ecosystem and should not be developed -- time to regroup.

“It has been a fast two weeks since we last spoke about this issue and we haven’t made a lot of progress,” Ward said. “It will take some more compromise and some more give and take than this council has seen. ... To rush anything today would be a disservice to this body.”

The land — about a half-mile from the tallgrass of Nine-Mile Prairie — is a small part of a larger area city officials want to designate as extremely blighted, an effort designed primarily to give qualifying low-income homeowners the opportunity to apply for tax credits made possible by a 2019 change in state law.