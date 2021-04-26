City Council unanimously passes inclusion resolution supporting city's Asian Americans

“For Lincoln to achieve the status as a welcoming and belonging community we need to do more than recite platitudes. We need to demonstrate intent at the highest levels,” the letter read.

Gary Yuen, who came to Lincoln 30 years ago to teach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said he’s seen the situation improve over the three decades he’s lived here, but discrimination still occurs.

“I would tell you, and other Asians would tell you, that the subtle acts of anti-Asian racism occur all the time. They persist,” he said.

It’s troubling to see newcomer Asians have to deal with that, and to see young Asian Americans who grew up here wonder why they’re treated differently.

Dustin Oltman, who represented the Asian Community and Cultural Center, said he passes as white but his grandmother came from Japan and he worries what could happen to his mom is she’s out at night.

“A lot of people say there’s no racism here in Nebraska, but I’ve seen it my whole life,” he said.

Councilman Roy Christensen said that despite some objections to the wording of the resolution he supports it.