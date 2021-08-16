City Council unanimously approves allowing downtown bars to operate sidewalk cafes

Downtown bars will now be able to serve their patrons in sidewalk cafes, something restaurants have been able to do for years.
The Lincoln City Council on Monday unanimously approved a change to city ordinance that would open sidewalks to bars, eliminating the requirement that businesses have a kitchen and menu or have 40% of their gross sales from food.
“It’s time to move Lincoln in a smart and sensible direction in regard to updating codes and regulations that have been overlooked for a number of years,” said Councilman Tom Beckius.
Downtown bar owners have advocated for the change for years, and Scott Hatfield, who owns Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St., has argued it will allow downtown businesses to be treated equally to other businesses, especially those in the Haymarket.
Other proponents at a public hearing earlier this month argued that the change will help make the city more vibrant and help with recruitment and retention of young people.
Proposed by Councilman James Michael Bowers, the ordinance change would allow any businesses that sell liquor to expand their businesses to a city sidewalk.
“I do think it kind of levels the playing field between downtown Lincoln and our Haymarket,” said Councilwoman Tammy Ward. “I think that's important for us to do, especially as our businesses are climbing their way out of COVID-19.”
The ordinance, created in 2004, requires that applicants follow certain design standards, allow sidewalk access required by the American With Disabilities Act and be reviewed by one of several city committees or commissions depending on the location.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington pointed out that proprietors who want to extend their businesses outdoors on private property already have the ability to do that by extending their liquor license. A business owner who came to the public hearing on the ordinance change had asked that the ordinance be expanded to include private property.
Bowers said there already are requirements in place to revoke or fine businesses that don’t follow rules.
Bennie Shobe and Washington both questioned language in the new ordinance that appeared not to require businesses to have seating outside, but City Attorney Yohance Christie said it does require that in other parts of the ordinance.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird must sign the ordinance change, but that’s expected to happen before her executive order to allow expanded dining outside during the pandemic expires Aug. 31.
