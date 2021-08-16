City Council unanimously approves allowing downtown bars to operate sidewalk cafes

Downtown bars will now be able to serve their patrons in sidewalk cafes, something restaurants have been able to do for years.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday unanimously approved a change to city ordinance that would open sidewalks to bars, eliminating the requirement that businesses have a kitchen and menu or have 40% of their gross sales from food.

“It’s time to move Lincoln in a smart and sensible direction in regard to updating codes and regulations that have been overlooked for a number of years,” said Councilman Tom Beckius.

Downtown bar owners have advocated for the change for years, and Scott Hatfield, who owns Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St., has argued it will allow downtown businesses to be treated equally to other businesses, especially those in the Haymarket.

Other proponents at a public hearing earlier this month argued that the change will help make the city more vibrant and help with recruitment and retention of young people.

Proposed by Councilman James Michael Bowers, the ordinance change would allow any businesses that sell liquor to expand their businesses to a city sidewalk.