City Council tweaks proposed Lincoln budget

Lincoln City Council members on Wednesday approved two proposals that could add $1.1 million to the city's proposed two-year budget.

The two proposals — adding $1 million to the Fast Forward Fund and $100,000 to fund a study of the upper watershed of Salt Creek — were among six budget tweaks brought forward by various council members.

Councilman Richard Meginnis proposed the $1 million one-time infusion into the Fast Forward Fund, which up until this year was a little-used business incentive fund that was created in 2009 using $6 million in surplus special assessments.

But the fund doled out $3.35 million this spring to Duncan Aviation to help pay for a $36.6 million project to build a hangar and a maintenance building.

Meginnis said the $1 million, which would come out of the general fund's reserve fund, would "start to replace some of the funds that we took out earlier."

The $100,000, which was requested by Councilwoman Sandra Washington, would go to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities to pay for an environmental impact study to look at the effects that development as envisioned by the city-county 2050 Comprehensive Plan will have on the Salt Creek watershed.

The upper watershed covers the part of the creek that runs through southwest Lincoln.

Of the four proposals that weren't approved, three were submitted by Meginnis and sought to have funding for some nurses and environmental health educators removed from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's budget.

The other one was a proposal by Councilman Bennie Shobe to transfer $600,000 — $300,000 in each fiscal year of the two-year budget — from general fund reserves to the Urban Development Department to help educate and incentivize residents to replace heating and cooling units with more energy-efficient options.

The two items will be added to the budget that will be considered at an Aug. 1 public hearing, and council members will have another chance to add items by Aug. 5.

Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

