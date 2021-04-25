City Council to consider inclusion resolution to counter rise in anti-Asian incidents

Advocates say many in the Asian community are hesitant to report such incidents, because a part of their culture stresses not wanting to make a scene, ask for help or make things worse, and it perpetuates the concept of Asians as the “model minority” that has overcome obstacles and doesn't face discrimination.

“The white majority takes our not speaking out as evidence there is not a problem,” Yuen said. “That’s why the statement from LCCA really struck me.”

Yuen, who came to Lincoln from California more than 30 years ago, has seen the city’s acceptance of Asian Americans change — for the better.

Sometimes, years ago, restaurant staff would refuse to serve him and his wife when they went out to eat. That attitude began to change as the population of Asians coming to the city began to grow, he said.

Lincoln became a hub for refugee resettlement, and Asian Americans became a part of Lincoln’s business and education communities.

“We in essence became more of a regular part of the community and we became an economic force in the community,” he said. “The idea of an Asian person walking in and not being served became unacceptable because we could take our business elsewhere.”