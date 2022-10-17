City Council signs off on ordinance allowing alcohol sales at NU basketball games at PBA

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a resolution to allow the sale of beer, wine and liquor during University of Nebraska basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The council — with member Sändra Washington absent — unanimously approved waiving its three-reading rule on passing ordinances so officials could move more quickly to get the new plan up and running.

Several council members said many fans expect to be able to buy alcohol Sunday when the Husker men being play, since the NU Regents already have signed off on the plan. It was unclear whether the council’s action Monday would be sufficient to allow that to happen.

Under terms of the pilot project, which lasts through the 2023-24 season, 90% of the net revenue from alcohol sales will go to the city, which manages Pinnacle Bank Arena through ASM Global, the firm it hired.

The city holds the liquor license for the arena, as well as a $10 million alcohol liability insurance policy, and is responsible for choosing what concessions are sold — including alcoholic drinks.

Husker athletic director Trev Alberts has said NU expects its 10% share of the net revenue will generate roughly $100,000 this season.

Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly said the city's revenue will go to the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, which oversees the arena and the Railyard.

Jane Kinsey, who represents a group called Watchdogs of Lincoln, and Chris Wagner, executive director of Project Extra Mile in Omaha, opposed the ordinance because of the public health consequences of underage and binge drinking, which they said are exacerbated by allowing the sale of alcohol at such venues.

Connolly said many of the suggestions made by Wagner are already practiced at the arena when alcohol is sold at other events, including requiring wristbands, limiting drinks to two per person and providing extra security.

He said there were no problems in March at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at the arena when beer was sold.

“Over the years we’ve had lots of discussions about the sale of alcohol at basketball games,” Connolly said. “We’re very glad the university has decided to come forward with this proposal and begin to work with us to begin allowing this."