Lincoln City Council members voted Monday to make the city the first one in the state to offer paid parental leave to its employees.
The new policy approved Monday provides employees six weeks of paid leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child.
Paid leave will be available to full-time birthing and non-birthing parents from the time they start working for the city, and on a pro-rated basis to part-time employees who work at least 20 hours a week. The leave can be used over a period of 12 months.
Stacie Bleicher, a retired pediatrician who practiced in Lincoln for 35 years, told the council during a public hearing last week she’s thrilled to see Lincoln be a standard for other employers in the community and around the state to support families.
As a pediatrician, she said she’s seen the family unit fall apart, and had moms going back to work before they were physically or emotionally ready.
“We know the start these kids and these families get from the beginning has a huge impact on the resiliency of the child, and how they’re going to function as community members,” she said.
“Long term, if we as a community can be more and more supportive of families we’re going to have more successful young adults ahead of us.”
According to MomsRising, a national advocacy group, only 17% of Americans have access to paid family leave through their employer, said Kathie Uhrmacher, chairwoman of Commission on Women and Gender, which advises the mayor and City Council .
In addition to benefits such as improving employees’ economic security, and the city’s employee retention and recruitment, it improves productivity, gives children a health start and lowers the wage gap between men and women, and has even been shown to reduce infant mortality as much as 20%, Uhrmacher said.
“If the goal is to support women and keep young people in this community this is a step in the right direction,” she said.
Journal Star reporter Matt Olberding contributed to this story.
Giving birth is a major health event for women and if you want to be supportive co-workers here are some things to do and avoid. Remember that maternity leave is not a vacation.Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Most popular boy names in the '00s in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Nebraska using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Nebraska from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that. You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Nebraska
Canva
#50. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "crooked river".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 572
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 337 (#82 most common name, -41.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871
Canva
#49. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 574
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#52 most common name, -21.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,546
Canva
#48. Landon
Landon is a name of English origin meaning "long hill".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 574
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 641 (#26 most common name, +11.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #73
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,055
Canva
#47. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 610
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 908 (#7 most common name, +48.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #70
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,858
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#46. Blake
Blake is a name of English origin meaning "fair-haired".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 615
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 376 (#72 most common name, -38.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #86
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 50,058
Canva
#45. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 620
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 474 (#46 (tie) most common name, -23.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075
Canva
#44. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 627
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 561 (#34 most common name, -10.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#43. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 634
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 834 (#12 most common name, +31.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #84
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#42. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 659
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#61 most common name, -35.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#41. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 687
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#142 (tie) most common name, -69.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#40. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 707
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 368 (#73 (tie) most common name, -47.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
Canva
#39. Evan
Evan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "Lord is gracious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 710
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 435 (#57 most common name, -38.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,128
Canva
#38. Cole
Cole is a name of English origin meaning "swarthy, coal-black".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 710
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 356 (#77 most common name, -49.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #76
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,838
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#37. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 712
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 843 (#11 most common name, +18.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
Canva
#36. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 716
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, -26.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#35. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 721
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#85 most common name, -55.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#34. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 739
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#19 most common name, -1.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#33. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 753
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 612 (#31 most common name, -18.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
Canva
#32. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 768
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 886 (#9 most common name, +15.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #83
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,289
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#31. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 783
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 562 (#33 most common name, -28.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
Canva
#30. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 784
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 541 (#37 most common name, -31.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
Canva
#29. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 785
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 774 (#17 most common name, -1.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495
Canva
#28. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 789
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 780 (#16 most common name, -1.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#27. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 800
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 683 (#22 most common name, -14.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
Canva
#26. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning "white hawk".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 806
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 465 (#50 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
Canva
#25. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning "one who hunts".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 848
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#35 most common name, -34.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#24. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 856
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,045 (#3 most common name, +22.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
Shutterstock
#23. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 864
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, -38.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#22. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 870
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 249 (#123 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#21. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 879
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 330 (#83 most common name, -62.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
Canva
#20. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 920
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#59 (tie) most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#19. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 936
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 350 (#79 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
Canva
#18. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 972
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 437 (#56 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#17. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 978
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#45 most common name, -50.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#16. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,019
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 (tie) most common name, -54.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
Flashon // Shutterstock
#15. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,023
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 825 (#13 most common name, -19.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
Canva
#14. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,038
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 659 (#24 (tie) most common name, -36.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#13. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,061
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 887 (#8 most common name, -16.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
2p2play // Shutterstock
#12. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,062
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 669 (#23 most common name, -37.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#11. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,077
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#99 most common name, -72.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
Canva
#10. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,108
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,127 (#2 most common name, +1.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#9. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,120
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 998 (#5 most common name, -10.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#8. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,120
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#18 most common name, -31.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,136
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 500 (#42 most common name, -56.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
Canva
#6. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,138
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 292 (#100 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
Canva
#5. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,180
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 (tie) most common name, -60.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#4. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,227
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 867 (#10 most common name, -29.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#3. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,278
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 814 (#15 most common name, -36.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#2. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,499
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 716 (#20 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
Canva
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,999
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 815 (#14 most common name, -59.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
