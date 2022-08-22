City Council narrowly approves 'reasonable accommodation' for Near South sober-living house

The Lincoln City Council on Monday narrowly voted to make an exception to zoning ordinances, allowing 14 unrelated recovering addicts and alcoholics to live together in a sober-living house in the Near South neighborhood.

Following a public hearing that lasted nearly three hours last week, the council had to weigh concerns of neighbors who argued the house skirted zoning regulations to operate a home with too many residents with proponents who said such homes provide affordable, supportive and needed housing for people in recovery.

Council members Tom Beckius, Sändra Washington, James Michael Bowers and Bennie Shobe voted to allow what’s known as a “reasonable accommodation” to the house at 1923 B St. from local zoning ordinances that limit how many unrelated people can live in one home.

Tammy Ward, Jane Raybould and Richard Meginnis voted against it.

Beckius said he understood and empathized with concerns of some Near South residents, but, following federal guidelines for determining such “reasonable accommodations,” it's clear the request doesn’t create an undue administrative or financial burden on the city, nor does it permanently alter the city’s land use and zoning plans.

“We don’t get to pick our neighbors so we can’t always guarantee outcomes or impacts or that everyone will follow the rules," he said. "But simple speculation that Oxford House and its occupants will be better or worse neighbors or more or less predisposed to violate city code is just that: Speculation.”

Those residents must still follow other city regulations regarding upkeep of their property and noise, he said.

The house in question is an Oxford House, part of a national, nonprofit umbrella organization for a network of thousands of democratically-run, self-supporting homes for those in recovery across the country.

The nonprofit was seeking the “reasonable accommodation” under the federal Fair Housing Act, which requires that cities grant accommodations to people with disabilities. Federal courts have consistently ruled that those recovering from substance abuse qualify as disabled.

City ordinance generally doesn’t allow more than three unrelated people to live together unless they are in some sort of licensed care setting, but Oxford House attorneys said the men living in the house act as a family.

Last week, several residents or former residents of Oxford Houses testified about how important the support from living with others going through the same thing was to their recovery. Others, including some Near South residents, testified about the need for such affordable housing to help people who’ve gone through treatment to get back on their feet.

Scott Moore, the attorney representing Oxford House, said residents are responsible for paying for their own rent, doing household chores and holding each other accountable. Residents can vote to kick fellow residents out if they relapse.

But neighborhood residents said there are other Oxford Houses in the neighborhood, and they increase the density and related infrastructure issues, especially in a core Lincoln neighborhood where residents have been working hard to increase home ownership.

They noted that Oxford Houses have filed lawsuits against cities that don’t approve accommodations — something Moore characterized as fighting discrimination.

Opponents also raised safety issues associated with having that many people in one home, and questioned whether the owners were taking advantage of people in recovery to make a profit.

Ward said among the reasons she planned to vote against granting the accommodation was the lack of drug testing, oversight or due process for those asked to leave.

“Just because it’s legal doesn’t make it right,” she said.

The council has been inundated with letters and emails on both sides of the issue, and last week postponed the vote until Monday so it could consider all the issues raised.

Earlier Monday, the council met in executive session under an exception to the state’s public meetings act to discuss potential litigation or legal strategies regarding the Oxford House.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said during the process, which started with the planning commission, Oxford House attorneys spoke to an assistant city attorney saying they should keep all correspondence and communications on the issue — an indication they would sue the city if the request was denied.

Initially, the planning commission voted to recommend denial of the Oxford House accommodation, but because not enough voting members were present for a sufficient number of votes, reconsidered at a later meeting. At that meeting they recommended approval.

The planning commission and council previously approved reasonable accommodations for two houses owned by Michael House, an Omaha company that operates a similar model to Oxford House but provides more oversight.

Washington said the Oxford House request, when viewed through the lens of the Fair Housing Act, the American Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act, should be granted — but she welcomed further discussion about how the city can strengthen neighborhoods.