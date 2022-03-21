City Council hears plans for luxury apartment complex in Waterford Estates

Developers laid out plans Monday to build a large "luxury, resort-style apartment community" in Waterford Estates near 98th and O streets, a plan some residents in the east Lincoln neighborhood oppose.

None of those residents testified at a public hearing Monday, though several sent letters to the Planning Commission and the City Council.

Aristos Apartments wants to build a 505-unit complex at approximately 98th Street and Boathouse Road, with the possibility of adding 48,000 square feet of commercial space on the 24-acre site if the market dictates, said Ann Post, an attorney representing the developers.

The complex, which is similar to one the same group built near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, would include green space, a swimming pool, parking and a dog run.

Post said residents of the apartment complex would not have access to Waterford Lake for recreational purposes — one of the concerns of residents.

Developers are seeking a use permit and a zoning change — both of which the Planning Commission unanimously approved, and Post said a portion of the project site already has the needed zoning.

Developers asked for two changes to the plan approved by the Planning Commission: one involves requiring the developers to pay for a street Post said wouldn’t be used by apartment residents but would be necessary when Southeast Community College developed the nearby area. The other was to either eliminate the need for the developer to add a left-hand turn lane at 98th Street and Waterford Estates Drive or delay it 6-8 years when it would be necessary, and use impact fees to pay for it.

Construction of the Aristos project would likely not begin until 2024, and it would be built in three to four phases, Post said, with full buildout likely taking 8-10 years.

Most of the neighborhood residents’ complaints focused on the potential for additional traffic, although people also mentioned concerns about potential declines in property values and the height of the proposed apartment buildings. Some simply said they don't think apartments are appropriate in the neighborhood.

In January, Waterford Estates residents joined those living in the adjacent Dominion at Stevens Creek to oppose a 462-unit apartment complex near 105th and O streets. The City Council denied their appeal of Planning Commission approval and OK'd a special permit for the apartments.

Residents, who sought more time to clarify what land was covered by covenants, threatened to go to court.

The City Council will vote on the zoning change and permit for Aristos — including the proposed amendments — on March 28.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.