 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

City Council hears plans for luxury apartment complex in Waterford Estates in east Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
aristos

An attorney for developers of the proposed Aristos at Waterford said the apartment complex would look similar to the Aristos Apartments near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, shown here.

 Matt Olberding

Developers laid out plans Monday to build a large "luxury, resort-style apartment community" in Waterford Estates near 98th and O streets, a plan some residents in the east Lincoln neighborhood oppose.

None of those residents testified at a public hearing Monday, though several sent letters to the Planning Commission and the City Council.

Aristos Apartments wants to build a 505-unit complex at approximately 98th Street and Boathouse Road, with the possibility of adding 48,000 square feet of commercial space on the 24-acre site if the market dictates, said Ann Post, an attorney representing the developers.

City Hall: Lincoln council considering next move with fairness ordinance
Director of Lincoln's Parks and Recreation Department will retire in June

The complex, which is similar to one the same group built near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, would include green space, a swimming pool, parking and a dog run.

Post said residents of the apartment complex would not have access to Waterford Lake for recreational purposes — one of the concerns of residents.

Developers are seeking a use permit and a zoning change — both of which the Planning Commission unanimously approved, and Post said a portion of the project site already has the needed zoning.

People are also reading…

Developers asked for two changes to the plan approved by the Planning Commission: one involves requiring the developers to pay for a street Post said wouldn’t be used by apartment residents but would be necessary when Southeast Community College developed the nearby area. The other was to either eliminate the need for the developer to add a left-hand turn lane at 98th Street and Waterford Estates Drive or delay it 6-8 years when it would be necessary, and use impact fees to pay for it.

Construction of the Aristos project would likely not begin until 2024, and it would be built in three to four phases, Post said, with full buildout likely taking 8-10 years.

Most of the neighborhood residents’ complaints focused on the potential for additional traffic, although people also mentioned concerns about potential declines in property values and the height of the proposed apartment buildings. Some simply said they don't think apartments are appropriate in the neighborhood.

In January, Waterford Estates residents joined those living in the adjacent Dominion at Stevens Creek to oppose a 462-unit apartment complex near 105th and O streets. The City Council denied their appeal of Planning Commission approval and OK'd a special permit for the apartments.

City Council approves blight designation for Bishop Heights shopping center
Little-known city fund giving $3.35 million to Duncan Aviation for improvements

Residents, who sought more time to clarify what land was covered by covenants, threatened to go to court.

The City Council will vote on the zoning change and permit for Aristos — including the proposed amendments — on March 28.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How long do reptiles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News