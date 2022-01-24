City Council hears from residents who oppose apartment complex in their northeast neighborhood

Residents of a high-end subdivision in northeast Lincoln on Monday urged the City Council to reject a special permit allowing a 462-unit apartment complex they say they were assured would never be built in their neighborhood.

“As homeowners, I don’t think I’ve heard anyone in favor of this and I’m asking you to protect us,” said Mike Anderson, who lives near where the complex would be built. “I’m asking you to protect us. (Our homes) are the biggest investments we have.”

The special permit — approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission in November and appealed by residents — would allow the developer to replace 77 proposed single-family and townhomes with a 462-unit apartment complex at the Dominion at Stevens Creek development near 105th and O streets.

The subdivision, which has been developed in phases, is generally bordered by O, Vine, 104th and 112th streets.

The residents got at least a one-week reprieve when the council decided to hold off on a vote for a week so they could clarify an issue raised Monday by one of the first residents of the subdivision: a covenant that included a provision that only single-family homes would be built in the area.