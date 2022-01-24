City Council hears from residents who oppose apartment complex in their northeast Lincoln neighborhood

Residents of a high-end subdivision in northeast Lincoln on Monday urged the City Council to reject a special permit allowing a 462-unit apartment complex they say they were assured would never be built in their neighborhood.
“As homeowners, I don’t think I’ve heard anyone in favor of this and I’m asking you to protect us,” said Mike Anderson, who lives near where the complex would be built. “I’m asking you to protect us. (Our homes) are the biggest investments we have.”
The special permit — approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission in November and appealed by residents — would allow the developer to replace 77 proposed single-family and townhomes with a 462-unit apartment complex at the Dominion at Stevens Creek development near 105th and O streets.
The subdivision, which has been developed in phases, is generally bordered by O, Vine, 104th and 112th streets.
The residents got at least a one-week reprieve when the council decided to hold off on a vote for a week so they could clarify an issue raised Monday by one of the first residents of the subdivision: a covenant that included a provision that only single-family homes would be built in the area.
Orson Robinson Jr. said he found protective covenants providing him and his wife “solid assurance” that Dominion at Stevens Creek would develop into the type of neighborhood they wanted to live in — one that does not include a large apartment complex.
Now, he said, it feels like the victim of a “bait and switch” by developers, and he questioned if the apartment complex was in their plans from the beginning.
A covenant is a private agreement between homeowners and the developer, and the city doesn’t enforce them. But it was unclear if the covenant applied to the area where the apartment complex is proposed, and so city council members wanted to clarify that before voting.
Mike Eckert, with Civil Design Group, bristled at the idea that the special permit involved some kind of “bait and switch,” saying developers make such changes all the time because of market changes and other factors. Documents show that developers originally planned to have only single-family or townhomes there, he said.
The special permit doesn’t require any waivers or zoning changes, and even with the apartment complex, the subdivision would still fall below the zoning density restrictions, he said.
In an effort to address concerns of residents in Dominion at Stevens Creek and the adjacent Waterford subdivision, the developers agreed to include a 100-foot setback on the north and west sides to help create a barrier between existing homes. They also agreed to file a covenant stipulating that any development on the final undeveloped out lot must be single-family homes.
That didn’t appear to appease neighbors, who worried about traffic, overuse of the amenities in the area, including a lake, and that the complex would be built on a hill, which would make it the focus of the area.
The complex would be built near O Street, which developers said means most apartment residents would use O Street to come and go, not drive through the neighborhood. Developers also agreed to change the layout of the complex so they didn’t have direct access to 104th Street, a particular concern of residents.
But residents who testified Monday said apartment residents are likely to wind through the neighborhood to get to the new school in Waterford Estates. And they said O Street in that area is already congested.
Several residents questioned the need for more apartment complexes in that area, including Ward Griesen, who said he counted 12 apartment complexes within a 1½-mile radius of the area.
Car dealership included in plans for developing remainder of former Yankee Hill golf course in Lincoln
New Bills: Proposal would strip Lincoln-Lancaster health department's ability to issue mandates independent of state
Check out new construction in Lincoln
Lincoln Airport
Bryan East renovation
Scarlet Hotel
Tabitha's intergenerational housing community
Stand Bear High School
Sower
Car wash construction
Car Wash
48th and Leighton
South Canopy
Mabel Lee Hall
Walmart garden center
Holiday Inn Express
Mourning Hope Grief Center
Kiewit Hall
Lincoln Northwest construction
South Beltway
Cooper Park and Park Middle School
Lied Place Residences
VA Clinic
Pershing proposals/White Lotus Group/HDR
State office building
Daq Shaq
Child Advocacy Center
Unity Commons
NE Realty building
Scheels Center
Tabitha
Union College AdventHealth Complex
WarHorse casino
NU training facility
NorthStar Crossing
CEDARS expansion
North Concourse
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist