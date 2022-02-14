City Council extends equal protection to include sexual orientation, gender identity

In an emotional vote 10 years in the making, the Lincoln City Council on Monday updated the municipal code to extend protections against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We arrive at this day having come a real long distance from the imagination of our country's founders,” said Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who introduced the ordinance to update the entire section of the municipal code dealing with equal opportunity.

“We’ve come a long way because of the countless sacrifices of many who’ve given their lives and dedicated their hearts so that we who follow might partake in the Constitution’s promise, that all are granted equal rights and equal protection.”

The council voted 5-0 to pass Washington’s ordinance. Council members Tom Beckius and Richard Meginnis were absent.

In addition to extending protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity, the ordinance adds active military and veterans as a protected class, and updates definitions of marriage, race and natural origin. It also strengthens definitions and updates disability protections and those regarding service animals and reorganizes the section to clarify the process of the Human Rights Commission.

In 2012, the City Council passed a fairness ordinance that dealt only with sexual orientation and gender identity, and opponents mounted a successful referendum petition drive to take the question to voters. The council chose not to do that. It didn't rescind the ordinance and it’s been in limbo since.

Monday’s vote would replace the previous ordinance with the newly revised city code.

The question now is whether opponents will mount another petition drive, as some opponents who testified indicated was the plan.

While supporters and opponents turned out in nearly equal measure to last week’s public hearing, correspondence to the City Council over the last week has been overwhelmingly in opposition.

It appears the council has received more than 600 letters of opposition, many of them form emails. The Nebraska Family Alliance, which helped mount the petition drive a decade ago, alerted members to the proposed ordinance and offered a sample email. The council received about 60 letters or emails in support.

Washington has said previously that were a petition drive successful, she’d support taking it to a vote.

On Monday, she responded to two issues raised repeatedly by opponents — women’s safety and First Amendment rights.

She said research done on cities that have passed similar legislation — including Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and Tucson, Arizona — has shown no evidence of men entering bathrooms under the guise of being a woman or a transgender individual to commit sexual assault.

She also said the revised ordinance does not constrain any First Amendment rights, including religious liberties.

Councilman James Michael Bowers, who, along with Washington and Beckius, is openly gay, said the first City Council meeting he ever attended was to see the vote on the first fairness ordinance 10 years ago.

He never imagined, he said, that 10 years later he’d be one of the council members casting a vote to provide protections to gay and transgender individuals, and he hoped young people watching the vote Monday were filled with the same pride and hope that he was a decade earlier.

“This is about making sure people like me have the ability to live a full life in service to their community regardless of those who don't have the same values and don’t believe that we belong here,” he said.

Both City Councilwomen Tammy Ward and Jane Raybould said they’d supported the first fairness ordinance and mentioned changes in federal law that have happened since — including the 2020 Supreme Court decision that expanded the definition of sex to include sexual orientation and gender identity in a housing discrimination case.

Raybould said the ordinance was important for Lincoln to compete for federal dollars in several areas, and that it aligned city code with federal and state law. Ten years ago, she said, Omaha passed a similar ordinance “and the sky has not fallen.”

Ward apologized to her gay colleagues for the vitriol, hate and scorn they’ve had to endure.

“The Supreme Court has ruled time and time again to protect the rights of gay human beings. This court is the law of the land,” she said. “These changes are about fairness, equity, justice and civil rights. Sometimes it has been hard for me that we even have to have this discussion.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

