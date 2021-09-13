City Council delays vote on tighter regulations to combat catalytic converter thefts

Representatives of two metal recycling companies in Lincoln told the City Council on Monday they were willing to work with police to help combat the spike in catalytic converters thefts through tighter regulations, even though they already comply with the law.

“We’re doing the right thing,” said Steve Napoleone, regional branch manager of Sadoff Iron and Metal Co. "I’m boots on the ground. I’m the operations guy. So I see a lot of these individuals coming in. We’re getting their fingerprints, we’re getting their driver’s license, we’re getting their make and model, we’re mailing checks where we have to. So a lot of these individuals stealing right now, they’re not going to come to somebody like us.”

But the recycling and salvage businesses and police are still working out the details.

The City Council was scheduled to vote on the ordinance changes proposed by the Lincoln Police Department, but delayed the vote until Sept. 20.

It’s the third delay since it was originally brought before the council, but Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said that’s because they want to work with businesses.

“We’re working through details for the most appropriate language,” he said.