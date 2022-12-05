City Council considers $3.75 million in TIF for high-end apartments at 10th and O streets

Underground parking and questions about a contribution to the city’s affordable housing efforts took center stage during a City Council public hearing on plans to turn the building that was once Kuhl’s Restaurant at 1030 O St. into high-end apartments.

Brett West, developer of the property owned by Monte Froelich, plans to demolish the existing building and create a six-story building with 70 apartments and underground parking.

The redevelopment plan includes $3.75 million in tax-increment financing, which allows developers to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

TIF can’t be used for underground parking, said Urban Development Director Dan Marvin, without making it public parking. That means the developer will pay for it, but it will be a benefit to the downtown area because residents won’t have to buy monthly parking passes for city lots.

Parking revenue took a hit during the pandemic but Marvin said officials hope to see it rebound to pre-pandemic levels and when it does, having parking for residents of the 1030 O St. building will be a benefit.

“Most often, projects in downtown don’t develop their own parking,” he said. “Developers expending their dollars to do parking is a benefit because (tenants) won’t be parking in our lots.”

Marvin said the building that once was home to Kuhl's Restaurant will be replaced with something more attractive than the existing red-textured facade.

“I don’t want to disparage Kuhl’s (pronounced "cool"), but the exterior is not that cool and it will look cooler in the future,” he said.

West said he was excited about the project, which he hopes will attract and retain young professionals in Lincoln. The O Street side of the building will feature a business center, fitness center and a leasing facility for the building. The upper levels will have a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Instead of adding affordable housing units, the developer plans to contribute $250,000 to the city’s affordable housing efforts. The contribution is in lieu of adding affordable units in the project itself, a requirement of TIF as part of the city’s affordable housing goals.

The city has allowed such contributions on some other projects, including the redevelopment of the Bishop Heights shopping area near 27th and Nebraska 2 into high-end apartments.

Council member Tom Beckius asked how West felt about that, noting that West couldn’t use TIF dollars for the contribution, which means it adds to the cost of the project.

“I’m assuming that’s increasing the cost total of the units, it’s increasing the rent,” Beckius said. "You’re hoping to attract young professionals, some of our best and brightest we want to retain here in Lincoln, but we’re making their rent more expensive. Is that correct?”

West said that was true, and also part of a larger conversation.

“I’m pro-development,” he said. “This is a good project in a much-needed area that can attract and retain people to our downtown area, so in this project we’re willing to put that contribution forward.”

He said he has ideas about how to use the money to address affordable housing, but it’s also important to increase all housing availability.

“It is a burden to the project but it is part of doing business in Lincoln right now,” he said.

The project is one of several apartment and condo projects in the area, including the former Lincoln Electric System headquarters on the east side of the block.

Marvin said the city wants to coordinate some of the streetscape plans and alley renovations for both projects.

Other redevelopment projects include the Terminal Building, half a block to the west, which is adding about 30 condos on its upper floors.

Across the street, the Gold's Building at 11th and O streets is being redeveloped into a 110-room hotel, with some retail space on the first floor.

Less than two blocks away, at 10th and P streets, Trinitas Ventures is transforming the former site of the Journal Star into a 320-unit student-oriented apartment complex that will rise as high as 13 stories.

And the city's newest high-rise project — a 22-story building on the northwest corner of Ninth and P streets — is making its way through the city approval process.

The City Council will vote on the Kuhl's redevelopment agreement Dec. 12.