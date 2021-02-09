City Council caps food delivery fees charged to Lincoln restaurants

Lincoln City Council members, seeking to help restaurants withstand the financial pressures inflicted by the pandemic, passed a cap on the fees delivery companies can charge to taxi orders to customers.

On a 5-2 vote along party lines Monday, the council passed a tweaked version of Councilwoman Tammy Ward's ordinance that limits the fees that third-party delivery companies like DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats charge restaurants to no more than 15% of the purchase price.

Councilmen Roy Christensen and Richard Meginnis, the council's only Republicans, opposed the measure.

"During an emergency, I feel like we certainly need to do everything we can to support small businesses," Councilwoman Sändra Washington said before the vote.

The ordinance would only apply while the city's pandemic emergency lasts, Ward said.

The ordinance would also ban third-party delivery companies from charging customers a higher price for items than listed on the restaurant menu.

A Haymarket restaurant owner asked Ward and the council to pursue the ordinance, which mirrors one passed in Chicago last year, because pandemic restrictions on dining made his business increasingly reliant on delivery services.