City Council approves use of keno funds to renovate space for detox

City officials have found a new use for an old portable classroom: a place for intoxicated people picked up by police to wait for someone to come get them.

The portable classroom — moved from Scott Middle School to the old police garage at 635 J St. — will be a temporary space for a civil protection unit beginning Friday when the four decades-long contract with a nonprofit called The Bridge ends.

The city and Lancaster County entered into an interlocal agreement in July allowing them to seek bids to renovate a portion of the Lincoln Police Department’s old fleet garage to use as a protective custody unit — once referred to as a detoxification center.

They’re now seeking requests for proposals for design of the new space, said Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson, and it will likely be a year and a half before the space is completed. As part of the interlocal agreement, city and county officials can use up to $2 million of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the renovation.

But the contract with The Bridge ends Friday and so, until the permanent space is ready, what was once a middle school portable classroom will be divided into two sections — one for police to test folks suspected of driving under the influence and the other a safe space for people to wait for a responsible person to pick them up.

On Monday, the City Council passed a resolution allowing the interlocal agency to use up to $100,000 in keno funds to get the portable set up as a temporary space.

Lincoln Public Schools Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said the district sold the portable — one of three located at Scott Middle School — to the police department for $1 because a classroom addition to the school means the portables were no longer necessary.

LPS moved the other two portables to other schools but let LPD have the third one because it was about 20 years old and the cost to move it — for either the city or school district — is at least $12,000, Wieskamp said.

In May, The Bridge announced that it would not renew contracts with law enforcement agencies to offer the services it provided for the past 40 years, a decision driven largely by staffing issues caused by a nursing shortage. LPD is by far the biggest user of the services.

The Bridge operated the protective custody unit, as well as a voluntary detoxification program, and last fall, when the nursing shortage problems came to a head, the agency’s board voted to temporarily close the protective custody unit.

The agency ended up pulling staff from its voluntary program instead after the director said she got a call from county officials saying she’d be in breach of contract if she temporarily closed the protective custody unit.

But the situation highlighted concerns the nonprofit’s leaders had with the protective custody portion of its services, including bare, locked cells to hold people taken there — a practice the nonprofit said did not follow best practices, as its voluntary program does. The agency had a long-term goal of transitioning away from operating the protective custody unit.

Once The Bridge announced it wouldn’t renew its contract with LPD or other area law enforcement agencies, a group of city, county, hospital and nonprofit officials began looking at updated solutions that offered more targeted help.

For one thing, there will be no locked cells. CenterPointe signed a contract Monday to staff the protective custody unit, and Bryan Health donated eight hospital recliners to use in the temporary space, said Sara Hoyle, Lancaster County human services director.

City and county officials hope to reach an agreement by the end of the week with the Lincoln City Mission to use 10 beds in its Curtis Center for people taken into custody that don't have a place to go, Hoyle said.

The mission’s Curtis Center has 60 one-room apartments for men waiting for federal housing vouchers but is also used by the state and county for people on parole or probation.

Hoyle said a contract with Cedars Youth Services will also allow police to take people younger than 19 to its shelter. In the last year, 40 young people ended up in the protective custody unit, Hoyle said.

Officially known as civil protective custody, the unit is a place police can take people ticketed for DUI, as well as others who are intoxicated they think are a danger to themselves but don’t need to be in jail.

If people are disruptive or become violent, they could be taken to jail, but Hoyle said she hopes the new system will have little impact on county corrections.

The need for protective custody services often increases during Husker games, especially night games, Jackson said, so this weekend, when the Husker game starts at 6:30 p.m., will be a good test to see how things work.