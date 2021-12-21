City Council approves redistricting map, evening out population in city's four districts

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a redistricting map that shifts lines of the four geographic council districts to account for growth in southeast and northeast Lincoln.

The once-in-a-decade effort to adjust for population changes moved a chunk of southeast Lincoln's District 2 to southwest Lincoln’s District 3 to even out the population between the fastest-growing district and the other three quadrants.

Another change shifted a portion of the western edge of northeast Lincoln’s District 1 to northwest's District 4, prompted largely by the growth in northeast Lincoln created by the sewer projects in the Stevens Creek watershed basin.

The City-County Planning Department developed proposed maps for both the City Council and Lancaster County Board, doing its best not to divide neighborhoods or precincts.

Many of the changes were minor, moving lines slightly to accommodate changes in precinct boundaries.

But shifting the western edge of District 2 from 48th Street to 56th Street between South Street and Old Cheney Road will move about 6,000 people into District 3.