City Council approves Engler as newest fire chief
City Council approves Engler as newest fire chief

David Engler, 3.31

The Lincoln City Council approved Dave Engler as the city's next Fire and Rescue chief on Monday.

The City Council on Monday approved Dave Engler as Lincoln’s next fire chief, the acting chief tapped by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last month to succeed Micheal Despain.

Gaylor Baird told the council that Engler has performed his interim duties ably, reaching out to other departments to find creative solutions, and he also works well on longer-term issues such as planning and training.

During his 24-year tenure with the department, he’s performed many duties, including union leadership and battalion chief, all of which give him the ability to look at issues from different perspectives, she said.

“I’m honored to be in front of you today for this nomination,” Engler told the council. “I appreciate the support of the City Council in the many things we do and your desire to improve public safety.”

Mayor taps stand-in Lincoln fire chief Engler to lead agency permanently

Engler became acting fire chief of Lincoln Fire and Rescue after Despain retired then returned to lead the department on a contract basis while the city resumed a search for a permanent fire chief.

Engler, who was promoted to battalion chief in 2018, was one of two finalists in the most-recent fire chief search. He will be paid $142,000 a year.

Engler accepted into National Fire Institute

Gaylor Baird had planned to hire a successor to Despain sooner, but the pandemic intially interrupted the search and recently the city paused the search again because it could not get all of the finalists to participate in on-site interviews.

The firefighting veteran started at Lincoln Fire and Rescue as a firefighter-paramedic in 1996 and was promoted to captain in 2006. He holds a bachelor's degree in public administration from Doane University and a master's degree in negotiation and dispute resolution from Creighton University.

Engler was recently accepted into the 2021 Fire Service Executive Development Institute.

Lincoln garage fire causes $250K damage, LFR says

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Walter Mondale remembered

