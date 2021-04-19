City Council approves Engler as newest fire chief

The City Council on Monday approved Dave Engler as Lincoln’s next fire chief, the acting chief tapped by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last month to succeed Micheal Despain.

Gaylor Baird told the council that Engler has performed his interim duties ably, reaching out to other departments to find creative solutions, and he also works well on longer-term issues such as planning and training.

During his 24-year tenure with the department, he’s performed many duties, including union leadership and battalion chief, all of which give him the ability to look at issues from different perspectives, she said.

“I’m honored to be in front of you today for this nomination,” Engler told the council. “I appreciate the support of the City Council in the many things we do and your desire to improve public safety.”

Engler became acting fire chief of Lincoln Fire and Rescue after Despain retired then returned to lead the department on a contract basis while the city resumed a search for a permanent fire chief.

Engler, who was promoted to battalion chief in 2018, was one of two finalists in the most-recent fire chief search. He will be paid $142,000 a year.