City Council approves contract with management employees

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a three-year labor agreement with its "M" Class employees.

The employees, who are represented by the Lincoln M Class Employee’s Association, include department heads such as the city clerk and city treasurer, as well as a number of other managers and professional employees.

The contract provides a 3.5% pay increase this fiscal year and 3% increases in each of the next two fiscal years.

Barb McIntyre, the city's human resources director, said the contract also includes gender-neutral language that the city has been trying to incorporate into all of its labor agreements.

The council also Monday approved pay increases for hundreds of other employees ranging from attorneys to firefighters to traffic workers.

The pay raises cover employees in the A, B, C, E, F, N, W and X classes, including employees covered by union agreements and some who are not.

The pay increases, which cover the 2022-2023 fiscal year, range from 3%-4% and take effect Aug. 18.