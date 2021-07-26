City Council approves changes to South of Downtown to promote small and home businesses

A mixed-use area, stretching generally from 10th to 17th and from D to E, would prioritize less-intense commercial uses such as offices and personal service providers and promote in-home businesses.

A neighborhood area, bounded roughly by 10th, 17th, A and C streets, would be almost exclusively residential, with some home occupation businesses allowed along with community gardens.

Planned unit development designations are rare for existing neighborhoods and are more commonly used with large, newer developments that have a mix of uses together.

At a public hearing last week, several neighborhood residents expressed concerns about allowing restaurants and the sale of alcohol in residential areas, changes they said would exacerbate parking problems and create noise and congestion for those living nearby.

Others said the zoning changes were the lowest priority identified by residents and questioned why those changes moved to the top of the list.

Kandra Hahn, who lives in the area, said the changes could open the door for larger, more complex businesses if the small businesses don’t succeed.