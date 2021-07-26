City Council approves changes to South of Downtown to promote small and home businesses

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved zoning changes to the South of Downtown neighborhood designed to encourage home businesses and create other changes to revitalize the area.
The changes are part of a South of Downtown Redevelopment and Strategic Plan approved by the council earlier this year, the culmination of a process that began three years ago and sought input from residents about what they wanted to see in their neighborhood -- an area roughly bounded by 10th, 17th, A and H streets.
The planned unit development designation the council approved Monday keeps the underlying zoning districts in place while allowing flexibility for what could be new and innovative ways to use property in the area.
The most popular uses identified by neighborhood residents included urban gardens, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops, food trucks, small shops and boutique retail, art galleries and studios and neighborhood support services.
The planned unit development delineates three zones where there would be different development goals.
A downtown transition area, stretching roughly from 10th to 14th and from E to H streets, would allow more intense commercial uses such as restaurants, retail stores, banks and community theaters or event centers.
A mixed-use area, stretching generally from 10th to 17th and from D to E, would prioritize less-intense commercial uses such as offices and personal service providers and promote in-home businesses.
A neighborhood area, bounded roughly by 10th, 17th, A and C streets, would be almost exclusively residential, with some home occupation businesses allowed along with community gardens.
Planned unit development designations are rare for existing neighborhoods and are more commonly used with large, newer developments that have a mix of uses together.
At a public hearing last week, several neighborhood residents expressed concerns about allowing restaurants and the sale of alcohol in residential areas, changes they said would exacerbate parking problems and create noise and congestion for those living nearby.
Others said the zoning changes were the lowest priority identified by residents and questioned why those changes moved to the top of the list.
Kandra Hahn, who lives in the area, said the changes could open the door for larger, more complex businesses if the small businesses don’t succeed.
Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, said the changes being proposed weren’t perfect, and there are many more discussions needed -- but it’s important to start somewhere.
On Monday, council members -- who unanimously approved the changes -- stressed that the planned unit development will need to be updated and tweaked.
“I like to think about this as a document in progress,” said Councilwoman Jane Raybould. “I think of it as a living document that should be open to further scrutiny.”
Councilman Tom Beckius said he would like to see a measure of its impact with hard data.
Among the protections put in place were prohibitions of certain types of businesses such as tobacco specialty stores, advance paycheck businesses and pawn shops. Car repair stores and convenience stores with gas stations are also out -- although if they are already there they can remain.
Allowing more home businesses is a way to promote entrepreneurship and take advantage of the cultural diversity of the area, supporters said.
