City Council approves budget, including using majority of additional property tax revenue

She noted — as she has before — that both Lancaster County and Lincoln Public Schools proposed lowering their tax rates by one cent.

“And today we can’t even reduce it by one cent? By a half a cent? A quarter of a cent is the best we can do as a city council?” she said. “I think we need to let that sink in. I know we can do better.”

She proposed earmarking $750,000 to property tax relief, a proposal that was defeated twice. That would have amounted to less than a one-cent reduction in the tax rate, which the mayor had proposed leaving the same as this year, at 31.98 cents per $100 of valuation.

The other five council members — Bennie Shobe, Tammy Ward, Sändra Washington, James Michael Bowers and Tom Beckius — supported earmarking most of the money for services they say will help make a dent in many of the city’s unmet needs.

They argued that they hear just as much about the need for improvement in various services as they do for property tax relief.

“We hear all the time about streets, parks, tree-trimming, mental health, public safety,” Ward said. “These are real needs and we are meeting them.”