City Council approves budget, including using majority of additional property tax revenue

The Lincoln City Council — facing what appears to be the largest increase in property tax revenue in a decade, and possibly ever — Monday approved a budget that incorporates all but $500,000 to fund city services.
That $500,000 will remain with taxpayers — an amount less than the council landed on two weeks ago during a heated discussion about what to do with $3.3 million in additional property tax revenue thanks to an 11.38% increase in assessed valuations, well above the estimated 6.5% increase the mayor used to build her preliminary budget.
That discussion remained heated Monday — if more orderly — with council members Richard Meginnis and Jane Raybould again advocating for more property tax relief.
Meginnis argued that all that surplus should go back to taxpayers and the council should fund the budget initially proposed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
“I just don’t think we should not be taking every dime from our taxpayers,” he said.
Raybould said the council was in an unusual position: with a property tax increase larger than she’d ever seen, sales tax revenue that exceeded dire projections made during the pandemic and $108 million in federal stimulus money that came to the city and county from the feds' American Relief Plan.
“Folks, we have just won the lottery and we can’t give more relief to our taxpayers?” she said.
She noted — as she has before — that both Lancaster County and Lincoln Public Schools proposed lowering their tax rates by one cent.
“And today we can’t even reduce it by one cent? By a half a cent? A quarter of a cent is the best we can do as a city council?” she said. “I think we need to let that sink in. I know we can do better.”
She proposed earmarking $750,000 to property tax relief, a proposal that was defeated twice. That would have amounted to less than a one-cent reduction in the tax rate, which the mayor had proposed leaving the same as this year, at 31.98 cents per $100 of valuation.
The other five council members — Bennie Shobe, Tammy Ward, Sändra Washington, James Michael Bowers and Tom Beckius — supported earmarking most of the money for services they say will help make a dent in many of the city’s unmet needs.
They argued that they hear just as much about the need for improvement in various services as they do for property tax relief.
“We hear all the time about streets, parks, tree-trimming, mental health, public safety,” Ward said. “These are real needs and we are meeting them.”
Initially, five council members supported an amendment that earmarked $1.5 million divided between affordable housing, sidewalk repair, tree maintenance, hiring two more firefighters, and mental health services. Beyond that, they wanted $500,000 in property tax relief and to divide any remainder between the police and fire pension and streets.
During a debate two weeks ago, the council landed on a compromise: to increase property tax relief to $600,000 and give any additional property tax revenue beyond $2.9 million back to taxpayers. That upped the property tax relief to $958,000.
On Monday, Washington, who had offered the compromise, withdrew it, saying she was told by the city’s finance experts that such a cap would carry forward to future budgets and she didn’t want to hamstring those discussions.
That took property tax relief back to $500,000 and increased money going to the police and fire pensions and to streets to $704,198 apiece. It also kept funding earmarked for adaptable playground equipment.
Meginnis argued that a commitment to affordable housing means taking measures to reduce the property tax burden because an average 30% increase in the assessed values of apartment complexes will mean rent increases that will hurt those least able to afford it.
When those increases begin to hit, it won’t be the landlord’s fault, he said, it will be the fault of the council and mayor.
Washington said residents who need affordable housing rely on other city services, too, things such as city parks, pools and transportation.
Bowers said affordable housing efforts will be affected more by policy changes than any property tax relief they could offer.
The council ultimately approved the one-year budget on a 6-1 vote, with Meginnis the only member voting against it.
The city typically crafts a new budget every two years, but last year's budget only covered one year because of the pandemic. It will return to a biennial budget next year.
The result means the mayor’s preliminary budget will be infused with $2.2 million in additional property tax revenue, for a $226.7 million tax-funded budget that is nearly 7.5%, or $15-plus million, more than the current budget.
The $704,198 earmarked for the police and fire pensions is outside the tax-funded budget.
The budget focuses on public safety, inclusion and replacing services put on hold during the pandemic.
It includes hiring six new police officers, including one who will be a school resource officer assigned to the new high school in northwest Lincoln, an additional 911 dispatcher, five firefighters — two added with the additional property tax revenue, an assistant fire chief and executive secretary. Lincoln Public Schools typically helps pay for the school resource officers.
The two primary funding sources for the city budget are property tax and sales tax revenue. Sales tax revenue has bounced back from the pandemic and officials estimate they’ll have $84.3 million to fund this year’s budget, along with an estimated $76.5 million in property tax revenue.
The $500,000 aimed at property tax relief means the tax rate will decrease slightly, from 31.98 cents per $100,000 to 31.793 cents per $100 valuation.
The city’s share of property taxes collected is 16%. The lion’s share — 61% — goes to support Lincoln Public Schools.
With that tax rate, the owner of an average $226,342 home will pay $719.61 to support city services.
If that homeowner’s value increased 11% from last year’s value they will pay $67.73 more than they did this year, when the tax rate was 31.98 cents per $100 valuation.
