City Council approves agreement for new animal clinic, a key to larger east Lincoln redevelopment

The City Council on Monday approved a redevelopment agreement for the first phase of a plan to turn about 7 acres along the MoPac Trail between 66th and 70th streets into a new commercial space and 29 row-style town houses.

The first phase will be constructing a new building for Clocktower Animal Clinic, which has outgrown its current space just east of Walgreens at 70th and O streets.

The owner plans to invest about $4 million to build a nearly 8,000-square-foot clinic on the western portion of the Finke site, next to the existing garden center building.

In approving the redevelopment agreement Monday, the council authorized $240,000 in tax-increment financing for that portion of the project, which attorney Andrew Willis said is a small amount but crucial to making the rest of the project work.

He said the developer will be back with redevelopment agreements and larger TIF requests, for the second and third phases of the project.

Hallie Salem, redevelopment manager with the city’s Urban Development Department, said the TIF for the first phase will be used for site preparation and acquisition and administrative fees.

TIF allows developers to use future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

“In one sense it’s a smaller piece of a larger project,” Willis told the council. “But this really is key to making this project work. The animal clinic, which is the primary business, will drive this larger redevelopment. It’s a very challenging area between the MoPac Trail and Deadmans Run. I think we have a good plan to make this work and make something cool here.”

For 26 years, Rich and Luann Finke ran Finke Gardens & Nursery, a garden center across the street from Gateway Mall and between the bike trail and Deadmans Run.

Last year they retired and sold the site to the owner of Clocktower Animal Clinic.

The second phase of the project will involve rehabbing the existing buildings to attract complementary animal-service tenants, Willis has previously told the council. The third phase will develop the land that runs from 66th Street to 70th Street along the MoPac Trail into row house-style townhomes.

Urban Development officials have had some initial discussions with the developer about making those townhomes “missing middle” housing — lower-priced housing that provides walkable neighborhoods in single-family or transitional areas — but it could also be market-rate housing.

Once all phases are completed, the project will cost $16 million-$18 million, including about $3 million in TIF, according to planning documents.

