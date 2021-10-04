 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Council agrees to contribute $10,000 to the annual Veterans Day Parade
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

City Council agrees to contribute $10,000 to the annual Veterans Day Parade

  • Updated
  • 0

The annual Veterans Day Parade — an event begun three years ago and put on hold last year because of the pandemic — is back.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday agreed to contribute up to $10,000 for the event begun in 2018 by a nonprofit called Lincoln Veterans Parade Group.

Antonio Marino, who is part of the group planning the Nov. 7 parade that will run along K Street between South 21st Street and South 14th Street, told the council he was appreciative of the event and that Lincoln’s help has been invaluable to help cover expenses.

Ashland officials: Persistence paid off on acre of land that was complicated by Lincoln water main

The event, he said, is an important way to honor veterans, and this year will be serve as one of the events that will help establish a sense of normalcy after last year's pandemic shutdown. 

The proposed budget for city-covered expenses totals about $8,450 for off-duty police officers, road barricades, portable toilets, insurance and a city permit.

Green Light Lincoln program has made driving smoother, less stressful, city officials say

Former Councilman Roy Christensen, who is part of the parade group, said although the budget is estimated at less than $10,000, the group would like to have access to that amount in case expenses are higher than anticipated.

The $10,000 will come from the city’s operating contingency budget and from reappropriated funds.

So far, Marino said, six marching bands have confirmed participation, as have more than 50 organizations. There will be two grand marshals, and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who served in the U.S. Navy for 38 years, including as superintendent of his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy, will be an honored guest.

City Hall: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions; inclusion score climbs; celebrating Juneteenth

Christensen said the parade costs three to four times what the city contributes, the rest raised by the group, which donates proceeds to various organizations.

About 200 people attended the first parade, held on a chilly morning, and in 2019 there were hundreds in attendance, Christensen said.

The 2018 event was the first city parade since the Star City Holiday Parade was canceled in 2010, when the city ended its $74,000 subsidy for that event.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News