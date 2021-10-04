City Council agrees to contribute $10,000 to the annual Veterans Day Parade

The annual Veterans Day Parade — an event begun three years ago and put on hold last year because of the pandemic — is back.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday agreed to contribute up to $10,000 for the event begun in 2018 by a nonprofit called Lincoln Veterans Parade Group.

Antonio Marino, who is part of the group planning the Nov. 7 parade that will run along K Street between South 21st Street and South 14th Street, told the council he was appreciative of the event and that Lincoln’s help has been invaluable to help cover expenses.

The event, he said, is an important way to honor veterans, and this year will be serve as one of the events that will help establish a sense of normalcy after last year's pandemic shutdown.

The proposed budget for city-covered expenses totals about $8,450 for off-duty police officers, road barricades, portable toilets, insurance and a city permit.

Former Councilman Roy Christensen, who is part of the parade group, said although the budget is estimated at less than $10,000, the group would like to have access to that amount in case expenses are higher than anticipated.

The $10,000 will come from the city’s operating contingency budget and from reappropriated funds.