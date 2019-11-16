City officials want to change city code to help keep Lincoln's free, public recycling sites clean, discourage dumping trash and encourage use of the collection containers.
Long called recycling drop-offs, the collection sites' popularity has grown in recent years in part because of the April 2018 city ban on corrugated cardboard in the landfill.
Their popularity in the city and county has brought growing pains.
Garbage, tires, old furniture, hazardous waste, used oil, yard waste, appliances, and even a piano and a hot tub, have been abandoned at the 28 collection sites, Assistant Director of Utilities Donna Garden said.
"And, unfortunately, some people do not put recyclables into bins, making the sites unattractive and hard to service, increasing costs to all taxpayers," she said in a memo to the local health board.
The city wants to also abandon the name recycling drop-off for these collection sites so people know using the containers is mandatory.
Meanwhile, the city has tasked an environmental consulting firm with analyzing the current set-up of the recycling collection site program.
On a $25,000 contract, SCS Engineers will assess whether the city has the optimal collection site locations and container sizes and if it could save money.
"For example, we use three different sizes of containers at our collection sites, and they require three different kinds of trucks," interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department Director Tom Casady said.
The Havelock recycling site at 63rd Street and Platte Avenue, for instance, is among the most popular, but too small to use the city's largest container size, so it requires more frequent pick-ups, Garden said.
The study will examine the costs of having the city perform the service versus a private contractor and comes as the city begins shaping its two-year budget covering 2020 to 2022.
Garden and Casady want the study to help them make decisions about the city's recycling program.
Casady likened the study to a similar effort Lincoln's fire department used several years ago to determine how to relocate fire stations to provide better coverage to the growing city.
Earlier this fall, the city rerouted money it intended to use to buy new dump trucks for the landfill to ensure recycled materials at the collection sites get picked up.
Von Busch and Sons Refuse, which held city recycling contracts and has picked up recycling at collection sites since the 1990s, ended its contract early, on Oct. 9.
The company appears to have gone out of business, announcing on its website earlier this fall that it had turned over its residential and commercial pickups to another hauler. The company's phones were no longer in service this week.
Uribe Refuse Services, the contractor picking up refuse and recycling from city buildings, will be paid $750,000 to also pick up at the collection sites until Aug. 31, 2020, giving the city time to seek bids for its recycling contract next year.
Recycled materials collected by the city used to generate revenue when sold to recycling centers, but the international market for recycled materials has cooled. The city now doesn't receive any money for the recyclables collected.
In this, the city is not alone.
Cities across the U.S. have experienced that since China raised its standards in 2017 for recycled materials, accepting only cleaner materials, said Julie Diegel, executive director of the Nebraska Recycling Council.
This fall, several waste haulers in the area raised their recycling fees for customers and acknowledged the changing market's impact on a service long offered for free.
Even with the changing market, recycling is worthwhile, Garden said.
"We still think it's the right thing to do," she said. "Take care of your natural resources."