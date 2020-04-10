You are the owner of this article.
City closing some service counters as COVID-19 spread continues
City closing some service counters as COVID-19 spread continues

EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Several public service counters in city offices will close Tuesday in an effort to reduce in-person transactions and prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday.

The Building and Safety, Finance and Planning departments will not allow access to their counters inside the County-City Building, the mayor said. 

Lincoln Water System will close its counter at 2021 N. 27th St., and also its water billing counter inside the County-City Building, she added.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St., will only offer services by appointment. They can be made by calling 402-441-8000.

Lincoln City Libraries will reduce hours available for residents to pick up books and other resources by two hours with the libraries closing at 6 p.m. starting on Monday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

