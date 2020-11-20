City charges Lincoln venue after sold-out rap concert with maskless crowd

Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie has charged the company that owns the Royal Grove and alleged it violated the directed health measure when hosting a sold-out rap concert Nov. 7.

Hunky Dory LLC, the company that owns the venue at 340 W. Cornhusker Highway, was charged Thursday with violating an order of the health director, a misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint lists a court date of Dec. 8, and the misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine.

The owners did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Friday.

An estimated 500 concertgoers attended a Sada Baby rap show at the Royal Grove that Saturday night, and images of dozens of maskless fans at the concert standing in front of the stage spread through social media and prompted complaints to the Health Department, which had worked with the venue ahead of the concert.

On Facebook last week, the Royal Grove said its COVID-19 precautions and mask requirements were overwhelmed by the energetic crowd and that the 22 staffers working the event couldn't adequately enforce the health directives.

New local health directives that took effect Monday canceled events through Dec. 7.