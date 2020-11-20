 Skip to main content
City charges Lincoln venue after sold-out rap concert with maskless crowd
City charges Lincoln venue after sold-out rap concert with maskless crowd

Royal Grove

The Royal Grove on West Cornhusker Highway 

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie has charged the company that owns the Royal Grove and alleged it violated the directed health measure when hosting a sold-out rap concert Nov. 7. 

Hunky Dory LLC, the company that owns the venue at 340 W. Cornhusker Highway, was charged Thursday with violating an order of the health director, a misdemeanor. 

The criminal complaint lists a court date of Dec. 8, and the misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine. 

The owners did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Friday.

An estimated 500 concertgoers attended a Sada Baby rap show at the Royal Grove that Saturday night, and images of dozens of maskless fans at the concert standing in front of the stage spread through social media and prompted complaints to the Health Department, which had worked with the venue ahead of the concert.

On Facebook last week, the Royal Grove said its COVID-19 precautions and mask requirements were overwhelmed by the energetic crowd and that the 22 staffers working the event couldn't adequately enforce the health directives.

New local health directives that took effect Monday canceled events through Dec. 7. 

Co-owner Carrie Mardock on Facebook last week said the viral photos were taken for promotional purposes and aimed to show a raging party crowd, but the images captured only represented the environment inside for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Distancing and mask usage were different outside of that period, she said in the post. 

The venue in an earlier post said the 22 staff members were overwhelmed by the crowd, and Mardock said in her post that health officials have discouraged venue owners from physically enforcing compliance with health mandates.  

The Royal Grove's crowd was within the allowed capacity at the time, and to support its staff and survive the pandemic, the venue has hosted events since July with approval from the Health Department, she said.

"We are sorry," she said. "We will continue to do our best, and we will make our best better."

Events at the venue planned for the remainder of the year have since been canceled or postponed to 2021, according to the Royal Grove's Facebook page.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

