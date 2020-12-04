 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City charges Lincoln gentlemen's clubs with violations of health directive
View Comments
editor's pick alert

City charges Lincoln gentlemen's clubs with violations of health directive

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Lincoln gentlemen's clubs -- The Office and The Night Before -- this week were charged with violating an order of the health director.

The Lincoln City Attorney's office filed three cases against each this week.

The Office Gentlemen's Club at 640 W. Prospector Place is accused of violations Nov. 27, 28 and 29, according to court records.

Effort to recall Lincoln mayor, council members underway; opponents implore residents to decline to sign

The Night Before at 1035 M St. is accused of violations Nov. 26, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie declined to provide specifics of the cases but said they arose from complaints made to the city.

Both are set to go to court on the tickets Dec. 16. The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine. 

Previously, the city has charged the Royal Grove, Boombox Social and The Bar and Madsen's Bowling & Billiards, alleging similar violations of the county's directed health measure.

City charges Lincoln venue after sold-out rap concert with maskless crowd
Madsen's GM follows through on pledge to sue over health directive
Boombox Social, The Bar both charged for allegedly violating COVID-19 health directive

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN:

Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News