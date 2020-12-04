City charges Lincoln gentlemen's clubs with violations of health directive

Two Lincoln gentlemen's clubs -- The Office and The Night Before -- this week were charged with violating an order of the health director.

The Lincoln City Attorney's office filed three cases against each this week.

The Office Gentlemen's Club at 640 W. Prospector Place is accused of violations Nov. 27, 28 and 29, according to court records.

The Night Before at 1035 M St. is accused of violations Nov. 26, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie declined to provide specifics of the cases but said they arose from complaints made to the city.

Both are set to go to court on the tickets Dec. 16. The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine.

Previously, the city has charged the Royal Grove, Boombox Social and The Bar and Madsen's Bowling & Billiards, alleging similar violations of the county's directed health measure.

