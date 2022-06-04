City changes process for investigating discrimination complaints by its employees

The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights no longer investigates allegations of harassment made by city employees, a move city officials said they made to reduce potential conflicts and clarify the process.

But some say the change eliminates an avenue for employees to come forward if they’re uncomfortable reporting complaints to their department heads or the city-county human resources department.

The change — finalized in February — essentially shifts investigation of internal harassment or discrimination complaints from the head of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights and the investigators who work with the division to the city-county human resources department.

Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly said because the human rights division is part of the city law department, it created the potential for conflict. If the commission investigates a complaint and finds evidence of discrimination, he said, the city attorney's office could find itself in a position of having to defend the city based on a report coming from its own office.

The human resources director has always had the authority to do investigations, but an “equity, access and diversity” plan from 2009 spelled out a process that made the director of the human rights commission the city’s equal opportunity officer who investigated internal complaints.

Kelly Brandon, the attorney representing several police officers and firefighters making allegations of discrimination or harassment, said she doesn’t understand why having the city’s equal opportunity officer investigate complaints creates a conflict.

The previous policy encouraged employees to come forward if they didn’t feel comfortable filing a complaint with the department head or human resources. At least some of the officers or firefighters who have since filed lawsuits or complaints were directed to make their reports to human resources.

“This policy was designed to provide city employees with a thorough, timely and unbiased review of their complaints that concludes with a summary findings report,” Brandon said. “Our clients were denied that very important right that potentially could have prevented protracted litigation.”

The head of the commission answered directly to the mayor, Brandon said, which provided important autonomy.

Connolly said the new policy — which replaced the one from 2009 — will still be fair and neutral, and the reorganization is intended to avoid confusion about who is doing the investigations. The human resources director, as an agency head and equal opportunity officer, will also answer directly to the mayor, he said.

“No one will get denied the opportunity to make a complaint,” he said. “We’re trying to make it better.”

While the recent allegations by former and current police officers and firefighters illustrated the potential conflicts, they weren’t the reason for the change, Connolly said.

The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights — created in 1963, a year before the federal Civil Rights Act was passed — investigates allegations of discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodation across the city.

Mindy Rush-Chipman, who was director of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, left to become legal director of ACLU of Nebraska. City Attorney Yohance Christie is acting director until the city replaces Rush-Chipman.

The city’s human rights division — which oversees the commission — has two people trained to investigate complaints, and their recommendations on external complaints then go before a nine-member commission appointed by the mayor and approved by the City Council.

The appointed commissioners decide whether there’s reason to believe discrimination occurred. The commission then works to settle cases between the parties, but if that doesn’t happen, a hearing officer is appointed to hear the case.

Handling private-sector complaints will remain the job of the head of the commission and the investigators, but internal complaints will now go to human resources, or, if there’s a conflict, the city will hire outside counsel to investigate.

The appointed human rights commissioners never heard internal complaints. Once the human rights commission investigators concluded an investigation, the findings and recommendations were presented to the human resources director or department head.

Barb McIntyre, the new head of the city-county personnel department, is now the equal opportunity officer for internal complaints, Connolly said.

The city also hired Jordan Feyerherm for a newly created human resources position: diversity and inclusion manager. He will focus on hiring, retention and creating a more inclusive workplace. The mayor included funding for that position in the current year’s budget.

McIntyre said she is trained to do investigations, but may hire someone who could do investigations but would also focus on working with city department leaders to create a healthy work environment, which would reduce the need for such investigations.

Jeff Kirkpatrick, former city attorney who made an unsuccessful bid for mayor, said having an investigator from the commission look into internal complaints avoided the general perception that human resources represents the employer.

When the commission’s well-trained investigators look into external complaints, they are neutral fact-finders, so that’s how they were perceived for internal complaints, he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

