City can't go it alone in tackling housing affordability; draft plan outlines tools to address problem

Lincoln will need to build as many housing units as exist in all of Grand Island by 2030 to support population growth expected here.

And though living in Lincoln remains affordable compared to other cities, housing costs continue to rise, and the rent and mortgage burden many residents feel needs attention to stave off more systemic housing problems.

Those bullet points are driving a number of recommendations and proposed new partnerships aimed at addressing housing affordability, particularly for low- and moderate-income residents.

The Affordable Housing Action Plan released Friday "outlines key strategies and partnerships to protect and enhance the health, safety, economic opportunity and quality of life of every resident," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release.

The array of strategies to take on Lincoln's housing challenges includes rehabbing existing housing, rethinking building codes and getting some Lincoln residents to right-size or downsize where they live by increasing the attractiveness of other options.

"This is not about what the city alone is going to have to do," said Amy Haase of RDG Planning and Design, the city consultant developing the plan.