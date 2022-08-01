City budget public hearing draws speakers on new mom's program, free busing

Lacie Bolte’s 4-month-old daughter made her first appearance before the Lincoln City Council on Monday while her mom recounted her difficult entry into the world — and how a universal home visitation program for new moms proposed in the mayor’s budget would have helped.

Bolte was among more than 30 speakers during a public hearing on the mayor’s proposed biennial budget that would, among other things, add eight public health nurses to expand the visitation program to support all the city’s new mothers and their children.

The proposed budget — which represents a 7.4% increase in spending the first year and 4% the second year — also drew opponents to a proposal to begin charging reduced bus fares after two years of fare-free busing during the pandemic.

Those speakers — including members of the mayor-appointed StarTran Advisory Board that voted last week to reject the mayor’s proposal — argued it was worth the $1.2 million annual cost to continue offering free bus fares as part of a two-year pilot program.

Other speakers commended additions to the budget that promote climate change, including more money for tree trimming and planting, and money to support the use of alternative fuels and electric vehicles in the city’s fleet.

Several speakers urged the council to reconsider a proposal by Councilman Bennie Shobe to add $300,000 each year for subsidies for residents who buy electric heat pumps for their homes.

Shobe’s suggestion was among several tweaks to the budget suggested by council members, as was a suggestion by Councilman Richard Meginnis to remove funding to add the nurses to expand the home visitation program for new moms.

Although their fellow council members didn’t approve either of those changes, council members still have time to bring them forward again before they vote on the budget Aug. 22 — which is why people like Bolte weighed in Monday.

Bolte said she had a normal pregnancy but her delivery turned into an emergency C-section with serious hemorrhaging that delayed her ability to nurse her daughter. Once home, she suffered from postpartum depression and she and her husband had to deal with the serious shortage of baby formula.

Bolte said she’s educated as a social worker, both she and her husband are healthy, have good jobs, health insurance and a good support network — but the home visitation program with visits from a registered nurse would have helped.

“I have access to so many more resources than most people in Lincoln, but I needed it,” she said.

She would not have been eligible for the existing program, which is available to low-income residents, she said.

“You’d be missing me,” she said.

Others, including pediatrician Stacie Bleicher, said such programs help prevent childhood trauma from abuse, neglect, domestic violence and parental substance abuse by providing assistance and education to parents early on.

Questions from some council members indicated they were worried about the cost of sustaining such a program, which would be paid for with existing money the first year, would cost $153,633 the following year and $737,725 annually thereafter.

The mayor's proposed $243.5 million tax-funded budget for 2022-23 — an increase of nearly $16.7 million, would be followed by an increase of $9.8 million the following year.

It is bolstered by an anticipated 18% increase in sales tax revenue in 2022-23 and a smaller 1.2% increase the following year — one of two primary funding sources for the city. The other is property tax revenue. The mayor proposes lowering the tax rate by a half-cent, saving taxpayers $1.2 million.

Several speakers urged the council to find money somewhere in city coffers to continue free busing, pointing out that the city came up with $1.5 million to give to Lincoln’s airport to lure new air service. That money came from federal stimulus funds.

While it would cost money, it would increase ridership and provide a more equitable transportation system, and advance the mayor’s climate plan goals by reducing the number of cars on the streets, speakers said.

Kathy Ashley, a StarTran Advisory Board member, said the city makes progress to improve the bus system, then takes services away.

“I want the citizens and community and the council members to really look deeply and find a way to make StarTran's growth viable,” she said. “This community needs this council to invest in StarTran.”

Several speakers testified in support of new positions being added, especially those in the city clerk’s office, and building and safety.

Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, commended the budget’s investment in public safety (it adds police officers, firefighters, emergency dispatchers) and infrastructure, but questioned adding what city officials said is a total of 67 new positions.

With supply chain issues businesses face and spiking inflation, it might not be a good time for a 7% increase over the current budget, he said.

“This is a time when it’s good for the city to say where can we show a little restraint,” he said.