City budget hearing draws few critics of budget that focuses on public safety, restoring services

The mayor’s proposed $224.5 million proposed tax-funded budget sailed through one of the shortest public hearings in recent history Monday, with workforce development, disability and environmental advocates speaking in support of programs being funded.

Lincoln Independent Business Association President and CEO Bud Synhorst offered one of the few criticisms, questioning why the city wouldn’t reduce the tax rate in light of a large jump in property valuations and the effects of the pandemic.

“I hope the council will take time to really look at the 6-plus percent budget increase and ask, ‘Is this really the time for these kinds of increases when businesses and families are still trying to get back on their feet in a post-pandemic world?”

The mayor’s budget would keep the overall tax rate at 31.980 cents per $100 of valuation, a rate it arrived at by slightly lowering tax rates for the library and bond funds and slightly increasing the general fund levy.

The owner of an average $201,600 home would pay $644.70 to support city services, which comprises 16% of a Lincoln homeowner’s tax bill. About 61% of that tax bill goes to LPS.